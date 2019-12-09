The Ultimate Casino Guide – Advice, Tips & Tricks

When it comes to enjoying your pastime, casinos are one of the best ways to have fun and stand a chance to make some money. Fortunately, casinos have various games to entice everyone from those only looking to enjoy a night out to those dreaming of taking the jackpot. Nonetheless, it’s essential to have some helpful tips and strategies to make your endeavor at the casino more fun and profitable, whether you’re a beginner or an adept player.

According to the way casino games are structured, the house always wins, and the vast majority playing in the casino loses. However, you can use different strategic maneuvers to improve your chances of winning, depending on the game you’re playing. Here are some useful casino betting tips, tricks, and strategies that you can use while playing casino games on Betway:

Tips for Playing Slots

Slot machines are not only the most popular casino games online, but also the easiest to play. The process is quite simple since you only need to press a button and see whether you’ve won or lost and then repeat the process.

How it Works

With slot machines, the house advantage can vary depending on the casino, but it’s usually about 10%. However, winning the game largely depends on luck as opposed to games such as poker and blackjack, which rely on skill. That’s because the outcome of the slots is determined by a random number generator (RNG).

Strategies for Slots

While the Betway casino slots largely depend on luck, here are some maneuvers that successful players abide by to increase their chances of winning.

Stick to fixed maximum payout machines – While progressive jackpots are quite attractive, you stand a better chance at the fixed maximum payout machines. That’s because most people choose progressive jackpots, thereby reducing your odds of winning.

Avoid video reels – Compared to conventional machines, video reels offer less than 5% return – which can be quite a significant amount in slots.

Select games with the least jackpots – Small jackpots are easier to win compared to huge ones, thereby boosting your winning chances.

Tips for Playing Table Games

Regardless of your experience you have or how good you’re, the odds always favor the casino. As such, the best advice to keep in mind is to decide the amount of money you can afford to lose beforehand and make sure that no more than that amount is available to you. Here are some strategic tips to help improve your game, experience, and winnings.

Strategies for Table Games

Stay Focused on the Prize

Whether you’re playing in an online casino or your favorite local casino, its easy to be distracted by other stuff. However, distractions mainly lead to losing money. In fact, that’s the reason why most land-based casinos have bikini-clad dealers and tasty free cocktails for their customers.

When Playing Roulette

Always wager on outside chances whether odd/even, red/black, high/low, dozens or columns. The returns might be marginal here, but you stand a much better chance of winning the game.