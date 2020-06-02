These Marketing Mistakes could Hurt your Business

Marketing is a very valuable investment for your company. If you are able to create a good marketing plan then this will increase your visibility and it will also strengthen your reputation overall. The following mistakes could cause your customers to question your expertise and it may even drive them to your competition, and this is the last thing that you need if you want to appear strong and successful.

IMAGE SOURCE: Pexels.com

Not Paying Attention to Detail

How people see your business is all based on the image that you put out on a regular basis. It doesn’t matter whether it is online or offline, because if you do not review your marketing material for grammatical errors, typos or anything else of the sort then this will draw from how professional you appear. If you don’t care about how your business appears to your clients, then how can you expect them to care about you? It’s also important that you market your image where possible. Choose a leading blogger outreach agency such as Ocere if you want to do something about this.

Not Understanding the Needs of your Customers

Do you really know what your customers want? Do you understand the challenges that they face? Before you go and create a marketing plan, you need to define the characteristics of your ideal client and you also need to know what need you are filling. Study your customers and also make sure that you understand why they are choosing your business. If you take your time when you do this, then you will be able to produce the result that they are looking for.

Not Staying True

Your brand is the promise that you make to your customers. They will know when there’s a disconnect between what you have promised them and what they end up receiving. If your marketing activities deviate from your overall brand then you risk disappointing or confusing your clients and this is the last thing that you need. Make sure that your marketing stays true to your brand as much as possible.

Not Adhering to the Best Email Practices

Think about it, how many unsolicited newsletters do you get in your inbox? Probably quite a lot. The last thing that you need is to be overwhelmed with them all. If you want to get around this then send your customers one email per week, at a maximum. If you make sure that your emails are packed with information, then you will certainly see that they have a much higher “read rate” and that you don’t end up losing customers through spam. If you feel as though you need to email your customers more than once a week, then this is fine, but do make sure that you do everything you can to pack each email with valuable information. This could include a discount code, a notification about an online sale or even pre-access to new products. Little things like this can go a long way in the eyes of your customers and it can also make them excited to receive news from you.