Things You Need to Know When a Loved One Suffers from Addiction

Opioids in the United States continues to make headlines. More people are suffering from drug addiction due to the vast spread of opioids. The latest reports confirmed the largest jump in the number of drug-related deaths. It is a problem that can happen to anyone.

Having a loved one or a family member with an addiction problem is just as difficult as dealing with the addiction itself. For many families, dealing with addiction problems isn’t something they prepare for. In order to be the support system your family member needs to fight addiction, here are the things you need to know.

Don’t be an Enabler

The first thing you have to keep in mind when helping a family member deal with addiction is NOT assuming the role of an enabler. Your loved one will ask – beg – for money, alcohol, or drugs. The right answer is always NO.

The moment you give in to the temptation, even when it is for the best reasons, is the moment the whole process of breaking the cycle fails. There is no such thing as easing out of an addiction; you can only cut the cycle and deal with the consequences.

Get Help

Speaking of cutting the addiction cycle, it is also important to understand that this isn’t something you can do yourself. Drug addiction is a serious problem and it can easily lead to other, equally serious issues. You need to provide your loved one with the right help.

A good inpatient drug rehab center is a good place to start. Don’t just settle for any rehab treatment. Find a program tailored to the specific needs of each patient. The rehab program should take into account personal details and situational factors for it to be effective.

Don’t forget to get help for yourself too. You need to be prepared for the situation after the treatment. The best rehab centers now let family members be a part of the detox and rehabilitation process so that they can continue helping their loved ones after the inpatient rehab process is completed.

Don’t Place Blame

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, addiction can happen to anyone regardless of the circumstances. Your loved one probably never intended to cause the family harm or pain by becoming addicted to drugs or other substances. It’s not your fault either.

The sooner you understand that it is no longer time to point fingers, the sooner you can focus on what really matters: providing your loved one with the help he or she needs to overcome the addiction. You will have more energy for the process too.

One last thing to always keep in mind when helping a loved one fight an addiction problem is finding the source of the problem. The treatment is just the beginning. You and your loved one – and the entire family – need to figure out the reasons why he or she turned to drugs in the first place. Only then will you be able to stop the addiction cycle once and for all.