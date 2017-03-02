This is for the WOW Makers

(Photo above: View from the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Bend | Photo Courtesy of DoubleTree by Hilton Bend )

If your passion is Turning Bold Ideas into Breathtaking Realities* by Hilton Worldwide sales definition you are a WOW Maker. As a WOW Maker you’re on the lookout for surprise and delight. It’s your task to keep it fresh and transform the usual into the extraordinary. This is for you! It’s been here all along, available for you to work your magic. Imagine planning your next event or conference with Downtown Bend as your backdrop.

Did you know that Downtown Bend has 332 hotel rooms in walking distance of each other? Downtown Bend has over 30 thousand square feet of meeting space ranging from conference rooms to a theatre that will seat 460 people. How about offering your guests ‘Downtown Dollars’ to spend for lunch or shopping in the 150 shops and restaurants within your new venue. Rod Porsche from the Downtown Bend Business Association can help you with that. Downtown Dollars are issued in $10 and $25 increments.

Here’s a tip: for the right sized group, Rod is able to discount those dollars so your dollars go further.

Think of the variety! Think about how refreshed attendees will be walking through historic Downtown Bend to their next meeting or event at the Deschutes Tap Room, Capitol, The Oxford Hotel, Deschutes Public Library, McMenamins, Old Stone or DoubleTree by Hilton. Moreover, gathering the whole group together at the Tower Theatre to kick off or end your event…that’s history in the making. And, each venue is less than a five minute walk from each other.

As an expert WOW Maker, you know the best advice for getting a conference or event off on the right foot is starting early. By contacting the venues before event dates are set, you’ll be the hero dollar saver by working with the venue to find what dates will offer the best availability and price.

Below is a list of all the contacts and basic information you need to make it happen. Now, sit back at Bellatazza and sip your favorite morning beverage with a vantage point of your new venue…Downtown Bend, Oregon.

Ann Cook is director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Bend.

*www3.hilton.com/en/events/meetings/wowmakers.html