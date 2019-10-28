Timothy Sykes – Scam or Legitimate?

Born in the town of Orange, Connecticut, back in 1981, Timothy Sykes is a successful penny stock trader and now entrepreneur that is known the world over. Whilst still in high school he began trading using money received from his bar mitzvah. The $12,000 he had was turned, via a successful trading strategy, into $2,000,000. Latest estimates put Timothy’s wealth at in excess of $20,000,000. This has mainly been amassed through penny stock trading, as well as from his highly successful education business, which he now focuses most of his time on. He also made money investing in business start ups, such as Investimonials, StocksToTrade, and Profit.ly.

As a result of his success, Timothy found that family members and friends were asking him to make investments for them. This led him to set up his own hedge fund whilst still at university, which when at its peak was managing a fund of $3,000,000. Its initial success saw it rate as the best short biased hedge fund in the whole of America from 2003 – 2006. During this time Timothy was featured in Trader Monthly’s 30 under 30 list. As a result of all this media attention, he was asked to be on the trading based reality TV show Wall Street Warriors.

With the show being so popular people began reaching out to Timothy hoping that he would share his trading knowledge with them. He was inspired by this and so took it upon himself to write a book detailing his story, called ‘An American Hedge Fund: How I Made $2 Million as a Stock Operator & Created a Hedge Fund’. At the same time he was still successfully trading penny stocks, so much so that he was ranked as the top trader on Covestor, out of 60,000 others.

It was then that Timothy launched his self titled blog website – www.timothysykes.com. Here he was able to share his expert knowledge on trading. Many of his posts on the website were infamous for exposing pump and dump scams. One such posted exposed both Shaquille O’Neal and Justin Bieber as being complicit in such schemes. As a result of the success of the website he went on to create several different newsletters for the different types of traders that were visiting his website. To date Timothy produced three different newsletters, which are Tim’s Millionaire Challenge, Penny Stocking Silver, and Tim’s Alerts.

Throughout his career Timothy’s profits from trading are $4,900,00. However, he now makes most of his money from his education business. Although his DVDs are pricey, they are in fact mandatory in successfully learning his trading strategy. Some of the titles available from his collection include Read SEC Filings, Best of Livestock, Pennystocking, Tim Fundamentals, and Tim Tactics. However, is there a Timothy Sykes Scam?

One of Timothy’s most expensive offerings is his course that aims to make those who enrol on it millionaires. However, there is a large price attached to this of $5,000 and you even have to have an interview before you are allowed to take part in the course. As part of your enrolment you receive the entire back catalogue of his DVDs, a year’s access to over 4,000 video lessons and trade alerts, invites to weekly online seminars with former students Tim Grittani, Michael Goode, and Steven Dux, access to a private chat room, and a lifetime discount on all Timothy’s other products and services.

Other former students of Timothy’s that have gone on to become successful traders include Mark Croock, Jane Gallina, Roland, and Tim Bohen. Part of the reason for their success is due to the fact that he is a genuine person who does directly respond to emails and provides excellent products and services. His services are so good because his is such as good trader and he provides full transparency on all his trades. The profits that he makes from penny stocks are genuine and can be seen to be verified on Profit.ly. He often makes as much as $1,000 per day.

With all this in mind, many people wonder if Timothy can teach them how to make serious money from trading. However, it is not solely down to him. It requires lots of determination and hard work to comprehensively learn his trading strategy. Many students sign up to his services without realising the hours that they need to put into it in order to make it work.

The vast majority of people that join Timothy’s newsletters, particularly the Tim’s Alerts newsletter, think that well will simply be able to copy the trading alerts that he makes and reap the profits. However, because the world of penny stocks moves so fast and the fact that there are large spreads, this is not possible. The alerts that Timothy makes are simply for guidance and to help his students become traders themselves, rather than to be straight up copied.

In order to start trading, you will need at least $2,000 as this will help to cover brokerage fees. And by becoming a pattern day trader you will need a minimum of $25,000 in capital. However, you can simply open multiple brokerage accounts and place multiple trades in each of these to get around the pattern day trader rule. This should be done without the use of brokerage accounts that are based offshore, such as SureTrade, as these are not massively trustworthy. Being subject to the pattern day trader rule means that you are limited to only making four trades each week.

When Timothy had a brokerage account and grew it this rule was not in place so things were much easier then. Now, he recommends Etrade for opening a brokerage account and trading with. This shows how he has been able to adapt and develop with the changing financial landscape. Timothy is clearly around to stay and for the long term. His education program is not a get rich quick scheme and being surrounded by other experienced traders will only act to make you a better trader yourself.