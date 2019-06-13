Tips For Making Your Booth Stand Out In a Trade Show

A custom trade show booth that is professionally designed tends to attract more potential customers due to its appeal. This makes the prospects more receptive to any offer you might have on your products or services.

By ensuring you have a good design through clear signs, appealing visuals and creatively using colors, your booth at a trade show or exhibition can be an invaluable tool in helping you meet your marketing goals. In this post, we are going to show you how you can make your company stand out in the next exhibition.

The Design of Your Booth is Important

The chief objective of any company in an exhibition or trade show is to get their products or services noticed. Given the fact that trade shows are usually packed, it can be quite difficult to make your brand stand out from the rest. Give your brand a better chance at being noticed with the Image Group, experts in exhibition stand design.

Ideally, you may want to put the following tips in mind:

Signage

In a tradeshow, only you can limit yourself when it comes to flexibility and creativity of signage. You can have a sign of any shape or size, using any type of material. This means you can have a large sign that is visible from all angles and directions, by suspending from the building’s ceiling above your booth.

You can ideally consider a freestanding sign or one that’s inscribed across the booth’s sides. While you have limitless possibilities, make sure that your brand message is clear and that the sign integrates with the rest of the design in a seamless manner.

If you’ve used your signs in a number of trade shows and they are showing signs of aging, this is a good time to update them and even include features that will do a better job of luring prospects.

Graphics

This is perhaps the most crucial aspect when it comes to the design of your booth. High-impact graphics make a world of a difference in regards to getting the attention of your target audience as well as drawing traffic to your location.

Lighting

We cannot stress how important proper lighting is when it comes to showcasing your company in an exhibition or trade show. Just like how excellent lighting complements your home’s design features, the same is true for an exhibition booth that uses lighting in a distinct and creative manner.

However, most booths tend to suffer from displays that are dimly lit. Ideal lighting allows people to not just notice your booth, but it ideally brightens the important parts of your exhibit like product displays and promotional materials.

Use Noticeable Colors

While it is important that your colors are consistent with the rest of the design, they should ideally be bright enough to be noticeable. Drap or neutral colors will just make your booth drown in the many other bright ones around you. If your coloring scheme doesn’t feature bright attractive colors, you may want to compensate for this using interesting metallic surfaces and distinct textures.

In-Booth Media

An excellent way of improving the experience of those who are interested in your brand is by incorporating visual and audio multimedia aspects inside the booth. This helps you create a distinct atmosphere, while still helping you communicate your brand message.

You can use multimedia elements like touch screens, video walls as well as monitors to support your product and service demos. That being said, you’ll need to think about the type of multimedia tech that will help you the most when it comes to selling your offers to the potential customers and target audience.

Flooring

Flooring is another important aspect when it comes to showcasing your brand at an exhibition. Unfortunately, it tends to get neglected. Ideal flooring gives a welcoming vibe to the booth and provides comfort for those standing in your booth.

However, you should avoid generic carpeting or flooring as it’s not just boring, but it may ideally clash with the design of your booth. That’s why you should opt for custom flooring. It not only complements the design, but provides comfort to people inside the booth as well.