Tips for Planning Your Move

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been involved in moves before, or whether this is your first time, the truth is that each and every move comes with its unique stresses, last-minute panics, and lengthy planning phases. What is an exciting activity – turning over a new leaf by moving – can descend into something rather unpleasant if you don’t plan it sensibly. Whether you’re moving into a new home or a new office building, as such, below you’ll find the planning tips you’ll need to ensure that your move is as blissfully stress-free as possible.

Finalize Negotiations First

Moving is disruptive enough without having to deal with the multiple delays that can come about as you await solicitors’ paperwork to get through, and for the final deal on your home sales or new office premises to come through in its final form. You shouldn’t pack up your things before you can be sure that you’ll be moving with them shortly – nobody likes to like a temporary kind of life for months on end as a stalling homeowner delays your move. Only start planning your move when you can be sure it’ll be happening – when the final agreement is signed.

Packing Items

Now it’s time to think about which items to pack, and how to pack them. You’ll quickly become surprised at just how much stuff you seem to have accumulated – both in terms of cumbersome furniture and other belongings. Buy plenty of cardboard boxes and some good-quality packing tape to keep them from bursting, and start methodically packing all of your belongings into boxes that you mark with labels. You should at this stage start considering what you’ll most need on the other end of your move – things like clothes and towels to help you resume your life – so that they can be prioritized when you unpack your things.

How to Transport

Your best bet for transporting your belongings is to contact companies that provide this particular service. You have a couple of options where this is concerned. On the one hand, you can pay off a large removal service that’ll help you carry your things, drive them to your new home or office, and unpack them. If you’d rather save money and do things in your own time in less of a rush, though, then you should consider mi box storage – a solution that allows you to store some of your belongings in the longer-term on your driveway, so that you can unpack a little slower and in less of a rush.

Family and Friends

Your move is a big deal, and you’re sure to be able to invite some friends and family to help out on either end, you could even ask the help of your colleagues if it is a move regarding office space – get them to pack up their items and bring to the new office. They will, after all, be excited to see it, and will be happy to help you. With a few extra hands on board, you’ll make short work of all the carrying, and you’ll be able to move on to decorating and arranging your things in all the empty rooms you’re soon to inherit.