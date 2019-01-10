(Paddle Collection | Photo courtesy of Kialoa)

Effective January 1, 2019 Werner and Kialoa paddles are Together on the Water. After a phone call and subsequent visit this past summer, Meg and Dave Chun, owners of Kialoa, and Bruce Furrer, president of Werner Paddles, agreed a partnership between Werner and Kialoa would a create a strong team to provide even better paddles and services to the Kialoa paddling community. With Werner Paddles leading the manufacturing of Kialoa paddles Meg and Dave would be freed from production operations to focus 100 percent of their energies to the paddling community. This led to a deal where Kialoa is now part of the Werner Paddles Family.

“When we began to consider a manufacturing partner for us to grow Kialoa, Werner Paddles was on the top of our list,” stated Dave Chun. “Werner is a family-run, Pacific Northwest Company with deep roots in kayak and SUP paddling communities. The blending of the brands is a natural fit.”

“We have admired the Kialoa brand for years,” says Furrer. “We are thrilled to be growing our paddle family to include Outrigger and Dragon Boat paddles with the leading brand and leading ambassadors in Meg and Dave.” Kialoa will stay in Bend with Meg and Dave leading the sales and marketing efforts.

Together On The Water represents the community of self-propelled paddlers. With the joining of Kialoa and Werner, the paddling family continues to grow.

kialoa.com