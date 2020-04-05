Top 3 Intriguing Newsletters You Need To Subscribe To and Read

Not everyone has the time to go scouring the internet for the most intriguing stories, current news, and other content. Some people like to get a daily, weekly, or bi-weekly reminder from their favorite websites to go check out their new material.

If you find yourself wanting to subscribe to some of the best websites that publish fantastic content, such as news pieces and anonymous stories, check out these three mentioned below.

The Doe

Countless people around the world have experienced things that most people don’t know about. They have opinions that are silenced by big media conglomerates. The Doe gives those people a platform to tell their stories and experiences.

You can read anonymous narratives of many people on The Doe. They release one story each week that is often marginalized. These stories are fascinating and give a look into another world. These honest, unfiltered, anonymous stories can be shocking, but, at the same time, eye-opening.

Below The Fold

If you have ever read a physical newspaper, you might know how different digital news outlets can be. You have to search for different stories, sort through interests, and find news that you want to read online. Most of the pieces written also seem to include only the important content.

In the older days, there was a daily paper. You could see all the daily news, whether significant or not. It was fun, and people loved it. While many still go out and look for physical paper news, you can check out Below The Fold. They have a lovely design that makes it feel like reading a physical newspaper. You can also turn the page to see less important stories that can be pretty fun to read.

NextDraft

While many people love to read the exciting and less popular daily news, some only like to get the most compelling of all. If that seems like something you would be interested in, then check out NextDraft.

They collect 10 news pieces from over 70 sources every day. They also include some insights into these stories.