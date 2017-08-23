Top Facebook Marketing Tips Every Business Should Know

Today, social media marketing has never been more important for businesses. With more people using social networks such as Facebook than ever before, businesses are taking advantage of what has quickly become one of the best ways to reach a huge portion of their target audience in a short amount of time. However, with so many brands using Facebook to reach out to potential customers and spread the word about what they have to offer, it’s important to be at the top of your game to get great results from your efforts. We’ve listed some of the best Facebook marketing tips that every business should know.

Tip #1. Engage with Followers

First and foremost, every good social media marketing strategy includes engaging with followers on social media. It’s all good and well to post updates and encourage viewers to click through to your website, but engaging with them and making them feel that they are a part of the brand family is what’s going to win them over in the end. Take the time to go through your social media profile and leave responses to reviews, answer comments, and encourage your followers to take part in polls, competitions, and more. Don’t just focus on the bad, either – if somebody leaves a nice comment or review, then thank them for doing so! It will set you apart from those brands that barely get involved with their followers on Facebook and make you stand out.

Tip #2. Regularly Update

One of the biggest mistakes that many companies make when marketing on Facebook is failing to keep their social profile up to date. If the last time that you uploaded a post was months ago and you never answer questions on your profile page, then new potential customers interested in your brand may be reluctant to follow you since they will question whether it will actually add any sort of value to their life, or at least to the time that they spend browsing social media. On the other hand, if your profile page is regularly updated with new, exciting information and is the go-to place for your followers to find out anything new about your company and brand, you’ll find that many more people are willing to give you a follow and see what all the fuss is about.

Tip #3. Link it Up

Lastly, bear in mind that today, your social media profile may well be the first place that people visit when they first find out about your brand. With the option to turn on customer reviews, upload photos, and even share live videos from your brand, there’s really no need to turn to anywhere else when it comes to finding out all the information on offer. However, don’t forget that in order to encourage your customers to take the next step and make a purchase, you’ll need to make it easy for them. Thankfully, Facebook has made it easier than ever to do this – you can now add a ‘shop now’ or ‘buy now’ button to your Facebook profile, which will take your followers to your website in just one simple click.

