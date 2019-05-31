The Top Real Estate Investor Books You Can Buy

If you’re a real estate investor or planning to become one, it’s sensible to learn more things about the industry. That’s why you should invest in books. Some reading materials are full of valuable insights on the processes involved in this particular niche, while others serve to motivate and encourage you with the success stories of investors who worked their way to the top.

Real estate entails shelling out a substantial amount of money in the hopes of getting more in return for the property you invested in. Because of this, you should arm yourself with knowledge before diving into the sale. That means consuming all materials about this topic through reading content from the best real estate site to buying the top real estate investor books in the market today.

Here are some of the books you should invest in:

Brandon Turner’s “The Book on Rental Property Investing: How to Create Wealth and Passive Income Through Smart Buy & Hold Real Estate Investing”

Brandon Turner is deemed as a real estate entrepreneur. He is the VP of Growth at one of the most significant online real estate investing communities, BiggerPockets.com. At the age of 21, he has already bought his first home and quickly expanded his real estate portfolio to more than 40 units.

The objective of his 2015 book is to equip you with the strategies, tips, and techniques you need to succeed as a rental property investor. It’s a collection of the knowledge that the author has gained through his experience of being in the industry, and serves as a comprehensive guide for those who want to start this career. The Book on Rental Property is ideal for people who wish to acquire more knowledge on finding rental properties and tenants, as well as advice on the best screening practices.

Gary Keller, Dave Jenks, and Jay Papasan’s “The Millionaire Real Estate Investor”

The Millionaire Real Estate Investor does an excellent job in hyping you up and motivating you to begin your career in the industry. Its authors, Gary Keller, Dave Jenks, and Jay Papasan, have made their names in the business world and shared to readers an understanding of the principles as well as models that drive financial wealth.

This easy-to-read guide is a practical book that encourages readers to become investors right away. At the same time, it also provides the essential information that newbies need to catapult their way to the top. In the first part of the book, the authors busted common misconceptions that hindered people from becoming an investor and offered smart real estate investing tips in the subsequent pages.

Ken McElroy’s “The ABCs of Real Estate Investing: The Secrets of Finding Hidden Profits Most Investors Miss”

The book is considered as a gold mine of information on real estate investing. Ken McElroy established his authority on the subject with more than two decades’ worth of experience and knowledge in the industry. He also served as an advisor to Robert Kiyosaki, who wrote Rich Dad Poor Dad.

McElroy’s book aims to teach people how to acquire wealth and cash flow through real estate investing, discover properties with real potential, evaluate their value and market price, debunk myths surrounding the industry, and use numbers to your advantage in negotiations. One of the most useful tips that the author provides is the explanation of formulas, which can help you assess the potential cash flow that a property can give.

Robert Kiyosaki’s “Rich Dad Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids about Money—That the Poor and Middle Class Do Not!”

Rich Dad Poor Dad is well-known not only in the real estate industry but in the entire business world because of the valuable knowledge it imparts about financial matters. Robert Kiyosaki is a businessman who founded the Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company, which provides education on personal and business finance using multiple media.

The book is written in a biography style narrative and focuses on how the two father figures of the author’s life influenced how he looks at money as well as investing. It sheds light on the difference between working for money against investing it and having it work on your behalf.

Conclusion

Knowledge is a valuable tool no matter what niche you’re in. Real estate investing can seem overwhelming with all the jargon and processes you need to learn. However, it’s not something that diligent research can’t answer. Check out these books to start your career and succeed in the industry.