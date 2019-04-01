Our Top Tips to Manage Your Personal Finances More Effectively

Personal finance is a topic that’s often under-discussed but is critical for your overall well-being. Without managing your personal finances effectively, you may find yourself in serious debt, or living paycheck-to-paycheck – with no idea where your money is going.

So, in this article, we’ll discuss five simple tips you can use to improve your personal finances. Read on, get your financial habits back on track!

Start by Building an Emergency Fund

One of the most important things you can do for your finances is to have an emergency fund. Even if you can only save up $250-$500, this is a good goal to have. An emergency fund lets you deal with an unexpected expense – a car repair or medical bill, for example – without having to rely on using a credit card, short term loans, or payday loans.

While those above options are a reasonable way to pay if you have no emergency fund, interest and fees can build up quickly if you can’t pay them off right away, making your financial situation even worse. So, build an emergency fund as soon as you can!

Budget More Effectively

How can you find the money to build an emergency fund? By budgeting! Using an app like Mint, or even by tracking your expenses manually using a spreadsheet, you can see where your money is going. Look at your bank statements, credit cards, and other such financial information – and make a note of every penny you spend! This will help you understand where you can cut costs.

Cut Costs Where You Can, Based on Your Budget

For example, if you notice that you spent $400 last month at restaurants and bars – and only $100 on grocery stores – you can change your spending habits by preparing more meals at home, and avoiding going out, or ordering food delivery. Once you have a budget, it’s easy to make these small changes, which can add up to lots of savings!

Assess All of Your Debts and Pay Down the Highest-Interest Debt

As part of your budget, you should be tracking all of your debts – car title loans, mortgages, personal loans, credit cards, student loans, and so on. Then, you should pay down the highest-interest debt as much as you can.

Why? Because the sooner you get rid of that high-interest debt, the more money you can use to pay down the next highest-interest debt. This is called the “Debt Avalanche Method,” and it’s the fastest way to reduce your debt and get your finances back on track.

Consider The “Envelope Method” To Cut Down on Your Spending

If you’re still having trouble overspending, consider using the “Envelope Method”. Based on your budget, you pull out a certain amount of cash, and put it in an envelope marked with the appropriate budget category.

For example, if you are budgeting $100 for clothes shopping, you would take $100 and put it in an envelope marked “Clothes Shopping.” When you’re out of money in the envelope, your budget is done for the month – no more spending!

This method helps you get used to the feeling of spending real, physical cash – and not just swiping a credit card – so it’s a good way to build up better, healthier spending habits.

Get Your Finances Back on Track with These Tips!

Personal finance doesn’t have to be a struggle. With just these five basic tips, you can quickly and easily begin the journey to financial health – and overcome the challenges of budgeting and overspending.