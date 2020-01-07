Total Property Resources Announces Name Change to Total Real Estate Group

Total Property Resources, a local leader in residential real estate sales — announced that it has changed its name to Total Real Estate Group. The name change reflects the company’s commitment to be progressive in the real estate industry and communicates more clearly the services offered by the firm.

“Real estate is an ever-changing and evolving business — the new name allows us to emphasize our core business objective around servicing our brokers by creating branding that clearly states who we are and what we do,” said Mandy Davis, VP of marketing at Total Real Estate Group. “As a company with deep roots in real estate, we are committed to servicing our brokers and clients. Updating our name to more clearly reflect what we do will better align with Total’s vision and continued success as one of the leading boutique firms in Central Oregon.

In addition to changing its name to Total Real Estate Group, the firm’s Bend office has moved to the newly built Clearwater Crossing Building in the commercial hub of Northwest Crossing, directly across from Summit High School. The move will allow the Bend brokers to be central to their clients in a thriving area of NW Bend.

Total Real Estate Group has serviced the residential real estate needs of Central Oregonians for more than 16 years and has three offices in Oregon and Washington. And announced this year, in conjunction with the name change, the company is introducing Total Real Estate Referrals, a division of the firm that provides an avenue for licensed real estate brokers to hang their license without requiring a local MLS membership. A practical solution for individuals looking to refer real estate clients without actively practicing the real estate business, a service in which Total has seen an increased demand for in the last year.

“We know that real estate brokers can find themselves being pulled away from the daily practice for a myriad of reasons, but they want to service the client base they’ve established over their tenure in the industry,” said Davis. “To that end, we have formed a solution that will provide these brokers with a platform to service their clients through referrals to trusted colleagues actively practicing real estate.”

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s marketing collateral and services throughout the month of January, and into 2020.

total-property.com