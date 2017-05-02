Tour des Chutes Hosts Kick-Off Registration Party at G5

Central Oregon’s annual cycling and running event supporting local cancer survivorship programs, Tour des Chutes, will be hosting its annual Kick-Off Registration Party on Thursday, May 4 at G5 in Bend. Open to the public, this annual celebration is held to encourage Tour des Chutes registration while celebrating cancer survivorship and the programs made possible thanks to Tour des Chutes fundraising.

The Kick-Off Registration Party event will be held from 5-7pm at G5 headquarters, 500 NW Franklin Avenue, Suite #200 in downtown Bend.

“This annual event is a festive one for the leaders and participants of Tour des Chutes,” said Sarah McDougall, Tour des Chutes executive director. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out and learn what we’re about — the various programs we fund related to cancer survivorship here in Central Oregon — and to sign up to participate in this year’s event.”

Tour des Chutes will be held this year on Saturday, July 8, featuring various distances of runs and cycling rides which raise funds in support of programs that support cancer survivors of all ages. In its 13th year, Tour des Chutes includes bike rides of various distances, from 7 miles to 100 miles. It also features a 5K run/walk in support of the Pediatric Foundation.

Besides registration and information, this year’s Tour des Chutes Kick-Off Registration Party will feature snacks and drink (all registrants get a free pint), raffles, Tour des Chutes gear for sale, and fellowship.

Over the last 12 years, Tour des Chutes has donated over $900,000 to cancer survivorship programs. For more information about this year’s event, including information about sponsoring these efforts, attend the Kick-Off Registration Party or visit www.tourdeschutes.org.

Tour des Chutes was founded in 2005 by Bend resident, business owner and cancer survivor, Gary Bonacker. The goal was to fund St. Charles’ Cancer Center Survivorship programs. Tour des Chutes also supports the Pediatric Foundation, as well as several other programs benefiting cancer survivors in the High Desert. Tour des Chutes is funded by corporate and community sponsors as well as through event registration fees.