Business owners who trademark their company name are able to implement proper brand protection. In Oregon, trademarks build the economy. They can legally use their business name for marketing and sales purposes. As an entrepreneur, you need to protect your new business name. Entrepreneurs who fail to do so risk having to change their company names later in their journey. After all, you probably do not want to have the same name as another business. That would only cause confusion and negatively impact consumers. Avoid this outcome by reading on to learn how to trademark your company name for protection.

Hire A Trademark Attorney

To begin trademarking your company name, hire an attorney who specializes in trademarks. Trademark attorneys assist entrepreneurs throughout the entire trademarking process. If you do not have much knowledge about trademarking, hiring a lawyer is a great idea. They know the ins and outs of trademarking company names. Hence, they can keep you out of legal trouble. Many trademark attorneys also expedite the process by completing necessary paperwork quickly. Moreover, according to A.E.I. Law, an unregistered trademark infringement group, “a lawyer can act as the business and legal affairs department to help you police and protect your brand against infringement.” If you want to secure your business early on in your startup, hire an expert lawyer to trademark your company name.

Conduct A Trademark Search

Once you have a trademark attorney to help you trademark your company name, conduct a trademark search. Numerous entrepreneurs skip this step and end up struggling financially. Of course, you have to pay fees to trademark a business name. If you pay all of the filing fees only to find out that your name has already been trademarked by another brand, you do not get a refund. For this reason, searching for your name on the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS) is critical. If you search for your name prior to filing, you can prevent wasting part of your startup budget. Moreover, you can trademark your company name efficiently.

Determine Most Profitable Details

Another crucial step to take to trademark your company name for protection is to determine the most profitable details. When registering, you can choose particular limitations on your company name. For instance, you can file as a standard character mark. If you choose this option, your company name will be protected in any font, color and design. This is one of the biggest benefits of trademarks. Some entrepreneurs choose to register their company names as special character marks. These entrepreneurs only protect their brand names to a certain extent. They choose a specific color, font and design to secure. Determine which specifics will enhance your brand the most. Then, continue trademarking your company name by registering accordingly.

Choose A Type Of Trademark

Entrepreneurs also need to choose a type of trademark in order to protect their company names. Options include federal, state and common law trademarks. The differences revolve around protection limitations. If you want to secure your brand name at multiple levels, register under all three options. In doing so, you can also choose to file domestically and internationally. If you choose both, you gain protection across the globe. Moreover, you set yourself up to successfully conduct business locally and overseas. Create a bright future for your business by choosing the most secure type of trademark for your business.

Submit Paperwork

Finally, submit your paperwork to trademark your company name successfully. You can submit your documents online for convenience. Before visiting the USPTO site to apply, meet with your trademark attorney. Ask them to review all of your paperwork to prevent having to pay the fees a second time. Many entrepreneurs even have their attorneys complete the forms for them. That way, they avoid making any mistakes and paying more fees. Once you and your lawyer double check the documents, send them in. A USPTO attorney will review them. Within 8 months, you should receive an approval. The approval will state that you have successfully trademarked your company name.

If you want to secure your business, trademark your company name. To do so, hire a trademark attorney to assist you throughout the process. Then, conduct a trademark search on the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS). If you find that your name has not been used yet, determine the most profitable specifics to register with. Consider registering for domestic and international protection. Lastly, review your paperwork with your lawyer and submit it online. Follow these steps to trademark your company name for protection.