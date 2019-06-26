How a Translation Agency Can Help You Get More Customers

Image source: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/welcome-words-greeting-language-905562/

The world is a big place, but the internet makes it much smaller as it reaches across and past all borders that separate countries. While we are online and conversing with others from totally different parts of the world, we begin to understand why it’s important to celebrate our similarities rather than argue over our differences.

There are barely any barriers online to reach out to anyone, except one; the barrier of language. Technically, there are around 6,500 languages worldwide. Albeit, around 2000 of those 6500 have only around 1000 speakers of it, but that still leaves us with a whole lot of other languages.

If we breakdown the top 5 languages used on the internet today and the percentage of people who use those languages, we will find that:

English: 25.3% Chinese: 19.8% Spanish: 8% Arabic: 4.8% Portuguese: 4.1%

Online and even offline business owners can find this information to be handy. But it’s especially useful for website owners who are debating between keeping their website in their local language only or providing translations for the content it provides. There are definitely huge benefits in translated sites which we’ll tell you about now.

Farther reach

Depending on your geographic area and target audience, you can decide to translate your website. It is an important aspect of your marketing strategy because it allows you to reach specific audiences who speak different languages all at the same time. The idea to be able to reach audiences much farther than your local surroundings is an attractive proposition for the business that wants to grow. The reach is more than possible, but you want to reach other audiences with zero possibility for confusion.

Understanding each other

Once you decide you want a farther reach, language is going to be one of the things you should take into consideration. People want a good understanding of a product or service before they think of purchasing it, and good understanding is sometimes only achieved through their Mother Tongue. People who can speak a variety of different languages are never that comfortable in completely understanding it or communicating it. Your business can maybe write a killer product description, but if the target audience doesn’t understand it, it’s not going to do much good.

Humans are more reliable

If you’ve ever tried an online translation tool, you would know they are still not reliable. A lot is not of information is not just lost in the translation but the translation present different meaning. In addition to the fact that any wrong wording in legal documents can cost you thousands of dollars. This is why using a reputable and experienced translation agency to translate your website and other important documents, including legal issues, is really quite essential and more favorable than depending on software. A good agency will be able to translate what you provide them with and in several languages.

Improve company image

When an international audience sees that you are making the effort and decided to invest in translation, this improves your image by showing others that you put clients and customers in consideration of what they’re reading and making it a point that they understand written material in their own language.

A real investment

Translating important work and pages of your website is going to add value to your business. Using a translation agency is going to add reliability to your business. Together, these factors plus others can take your business to a whole new level. Remember that you are in competition and you need to adapt to your customers’ needs more than they need to adapt to yours.