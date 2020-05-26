Truck Drivers Accept Free Appreciation Lunches in Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Oregon Trucking Associations Inc.)

Oregon Trucking Associations (OTA) handed out nearly 200 free lunches to drivers this past Wednesday, May 20 in a show of appreciation for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic. OTA held the event at the SB Juniper Butte Weigh Station, about 15 miles south of Madras along Hwy. 97. Drivers passing through the weigh station received a free boxed lunch, bottled water, sanitizer and disposable safety masks.

This is the fourth event OTA has hosted in Oregon, with previous events near Woodburn, Cascade Locks and Ashland. “I heard about the event online, and I am glad I got to pass through,” said one driver. Everyone passing through was grateful for the gesture, and some were surprised because of the limited services available to them during the hardship. “We sometimes don’t even have a bathroom to use!” said another driver, with her new sanitizer in hand.

OTA staff was joined by members from JLE Truckwash out of Ridgefield, Washington (with locations in Portland), all of whom were decked out in personal protective equipment to make a safe handoff of food and other items. This series of events was made possible by various contributors through the association’s Driver Appreciation Fund, as well safety mask and sanitizer donations from members All Service Moving, which produces the sanitizer at their Seattle-based distillery, and bottled water donated by Combined Transport Logistics Group.

Oregon Trucking Associations, Inc. (OTA) is a nonprofit trade organization for the trucking industry in Oregon and is based out of the Portland metro area. OTA members consist of private and common carriers and affiliated partners. The goal is to help these businesses succeed by advocating, educating and promoting a positive industry image. Subgroups within OTA focus on safety & compliance, technology and maintenance and government affairs.

Transportation is vital to a thriving economy; almost every product used today has traveled by truck at some point in its life cycle.

Photos and videos from OTA’s previous meal events are available online. View the May 20 event in Redmond here, the April 9 event in Woodburn here, the April 16 event in Cascade Locks here, and the May 6 event in Ashland here.

ortrucking.org