Tumalo Creek Holiday Lights Paddle Parade is December 13

(Photo | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

It’s a Bend holiday tradition like none other. Join us Friday, December 13 for Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe’s 2019 Holiday Lights Paddle Parade and the opening night of the store’s annual holiday sale.

Every year, Bend’s most dedicated paddling enthusiasts dress up their canoes and kayaks in bright lights and holiday garb for a paddle around the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District. Last year, more than 1,000 kayaks, canoes and paddleboards took to the water for this one-of-a-kind Bend event!

Paddlers, meet up at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe from 2 to 3:30pm to decorate. We’ll set sail at 4pm from the dock behind the shop and paddle upstream toward the Old Mill District Flag Bridge.

Spectators, boats will be making their way through the Old Mill District between 4:15 and 6pm.

After the paddle, everyone is invited back to Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe for tasty beverages and good company to celebrate the season and to kick off the store’s massive holiday sale!

