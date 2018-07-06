Types of E-sports games

Esports are video games played in professional competitions. These games are played online so they require a good internet connection. The Esport industry is productive and it is expected to grow more with the growing usage of the internet. Esports are classified into different genres. The genres include First-person shooter, fighting games, Real-time strategy, racing, sport games, and multiplayer online battle arena among many others.

The multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) is popular compared to the other genres because it has a high number of participants and viewers. The earliest games to be in tournaments were the fighting games. The real-time strategy games are competed on personal computers on the internet. The Real-time strategy games are popular since you do not have to move from your area to participate. Each of these genres has different games from which you can choose. Over the years, there are games that have been top rated multiple times and have remained at the top of the list constantly. Here is the list of games that have been top rated this year:

League of Legends

This is a game developed by the Riot games and it was published in 2009. This multiplayer online battle arena game has been featured in tournaments like LoL tournament and Electronic Sports league season. It is free to play and it has prize pools of over 6 million US dollars.

Overwatch

This game has multiple game modes, cool characters, and colorful levels. It is a first-person shooter game that many have attested that it is enjoyable. This game is successful because of several esports initiatives that it is involved in like the Overwatch world cup. You can check related to sports game here https://www.esports.net/

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO)

This game was launched in 2012 and since then it has been doing well because of its competitiveness in the esports circuit. It is part of a 1 million dollars prize pool competition known as the Eleague major. This game is the most popular esport grant watched and played by people especially in United Kingdom.

Starcraft 2

It is a real-time strategy game, which was launched in 2010. This game is more popular in Korea compared to the western countries. The game has been hosted in several leagues like the GOMTV Global Starcraft 2 League, North American Star league, Team Liquid Star League, and Intel Extreme Masters.

Defense of the Ancient (DOTA) 2

This game is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) type of game. It is free to play and you choose one hero from more than 100 to help you in the battlefield and achieve victory for your team. This game has been featured in tournaments such as World Cyber games and DreamHack. The public debut of this game was in 2011 at The International.

Call of Duty: World War 2

This first-person shooter game was initially played on Xbox. The game is now played on the play station consoles. Call of Duty is a series of games and World War 2 is more popular this year because of its exceptionally competitive gaming communities. Call of duty is featured in the Call of Duty League held annually in United Kingdom, North America, Australia, and Latin America.

Esport is a wonderful arena to have fun as well as making money. The more you play these online games, the more experience you gain. I do hope this article has broadened your knowledge on esports.