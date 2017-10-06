unConference Returns October 17 with Cash Prizes, Raffle Items & More Fun

The unConference, Bend’s casual startup pitchfest, is back and better than ever this year, featuring first-ever cash prizes, raffles, free beer and more. Presented by BendTECH and StartupBend, the eighth annual unConference is scheduled 2-4:30pm Tuesday, October 17.

This year the conference is keeping the un — that is a low-tech pitch fest, with no power points, no lengthy presentations, no stress, just show up — and adding more fun. With key sponsorships from Kollective, the City of Bend, the Associate Technologies Council and the 1001 Tech Center, the conference will feature cash awards to the top two winners:

 $2,500 for winning pitch

 $1,500 for the runner up

The third place pitch will win a free community desk membership, courtesy of BendTECH Coworking ($1,200 value). Pitch slots are first come, first serve and the winners are chosen via audience vote.

There’s 15 spots for 3-minute pitches available. The audience will listen, they’ll cheer, they’ll ring cow bells and ask questions. Then everyone votes and the winners will be announced by 4:30pm. All manner of entrepreneurs, including students, are welcome—it’s not just tech. In fact, it’s usually way more than tech.

The BendTECH coworking space will be open during and after the event for those who want to tour the space, meet the member startups and businesses and learn more about the nonprofit that runs this awesome community asset.

The unConference began eight years ago as a fun way to kick-off the Bend Venture Conference week. It’s a celebration of how entrepreneurship begins—with ideas, and a great chance for entrepreneurs to get feedback, make connections and possible win some cash to further their idea.

So take a break from your desk and join the un!

unConference

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Where: Thump @ 1001 Tech Center

1001 SW Emkay, Bend, OR

Doors open at 2pm.

Pitches start at 2:30pm.

Winner announced at 4:30pm.

Event is free

More info @ Bendtech.com and startupbend.com

Want to pitch?

Any startup founder or aspiring founder can sign up to pitch. You get a microphone and three minutes and the rapt attention of a 100+ of the nicest audience members. Please don’t ask to show a deck.

Sign-ups to pitch are first come, first serve.

You can sign up beginning at 2 p.m. Sometimes there’s a line.

Want to be in the audience?

This part is easy. Show up. Get a ticket for a free beer, kombucha or glass of wine. Get a free cowbell. Ring it. Cheer. Show the people pitching some love. Maybe win a raffle prize. Maybe make a friend.

About BendTECH

BendTECH is a voluneer-run nonprofit supporting early stage entrepreneurship and the tech community in Central Oregon via affordable coworking, connections and events.

Contact: Kelly Kearsley, BendTECH board member, StartupBend Co-founder @ 253.732.0041 or Kelly@startupbend.com