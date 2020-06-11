Understanding the Inner Workings of the Logistics Sector in Australia

When you talk about the logistics industry, it entails the transportation of goods from one location to the other. For some, this sounds like a simple process but there is more to the logistics industry that meets the eye. What does logistics involve exactly? Isn’t it just transporting things from A to B? Are there other processes in logistics that makes it work?

Here’s a quick guide on what you need to know about the logistics industry and what careers help make this industry flourish.

Jobs in Logistics

Currently, there are 1.2 million Australians employed in the logistics industry and they don’t just involve those who transport goods or equipment from one location to the other. Some of the jobs that people can apply for in this industry include procurement officers, consultants, supply chain managers and data analysts. Aside from these jobs, there are other jobs in the industry that involve statistics, information technology, engineering and management.

These jobs assist various logistics-related businesses such as freight companies, which handle the transport of goods; supply chains, which handle goods and see which clients will benefit from these goods, and distribution companies, which will distribute the goods from the manufacturers to its intended destinations.

There are also sub-sectors in the logistics industry that focus on certain aspects of the industry like distribution logistics for goods, waste disposal for afterproducts and waste materials from manufacturers and digital logistics for an easier distribution of digital goods and resources. In Australia, logistics companies like the Reef Group are crucial because they allow the local supply routes to keep up with international trade. Having a steady and efficient supply chain locally ensures that Australian companies can import and export their products easily overseas and distribute them to the market. Australia often finds it hard to compete with international markets because of its isolated location.

Where do logistics-involved careers work?

To ensure that the logistics industry in Australia works, companies are located in key locations to cover the distances between Australian manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, importers and consumers. Most of these goods or 75% are transported across Australia through established road and train routes that connect warehouses by logistics companies. Since supply chains need to support various industries and even accommodate the demand from the international market, those working in the industry often need to travel in and out of the country. Some even have to deal with stakeholders and interested clientele overseas, which will affect their work schedules greatly.

Interested workers who wish to get into the logistics industry do not have to graduate from key disciplines to be hired in the industry. However, it is a big bonus if they have graduated with a Bachelor of Supply Management or Logistics degrees. Some of the notable names in the industry include DHL, Toll Holdings, Australia Post, Linfox and Swire and they even have special graduate programs for students who wish to join the industry. Linfox, in particular, is offering a 24-month program that will allow interested students to see how the industry works and will be given the chance to work in one of Linfox’s sites in New Zealand and Australia during their term.

Those with STEM-related degrees will also be an essential part of the industry if they wish to join. STEM degree holders can provide a different look into how logistics can be done. For instance, they can recommend new technologies to improve how complex actions are done such as data analysis and procurement. They can also look into the system and see if there are areas that need to be given attention. Engineers and programmers are also important because they can improve the transport routes and how goods can be sorted, verified and protected while in transit.

Will this industry stay afloat?

By 2050, it is expected that the Australian logistics industry will triple its capacity and require more workers to keep it running smoothly. This increase will be driven by regional centres which will become connected to major capitals through the help of regional companies. New technologies will also help drive the industry further, as well as the growing development of Australian companies as they try to keep up with foreign retailers.

Conclusion

Logistics is a huge part of the economy of any country and it is definitely going to advance as years progress. Without logistics, many goods will not reach the average consumer and there will even be goods that won’t be developed because the components and the machinery used to make them cannot go to the manufacturers. Infrastructures will also become difficult to build because the equipment cannot be transported to the location easily. Global and local economies will also be paralyzed because goods, equipment and other key pieces cannot be distributed to key areas around the globe.