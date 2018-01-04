United Way Announces New Board President & Members

United Way of Deschutes County announces the election of 7 new members to the Board of Directors. The Board is leading an organizational transformation to achieve greater impact in our community by bringing together people and organizations to address issues and challenges that affect us all.

The new members of the Board are Jamie Christman, Bend Chamber of Commerce; Ron Gregg, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church; Jennifer Moss Lewis, PacificSource Health Plans; Corinne Muldoon, Patheon; Anne Pendygraft, Telecare Corporation; Thereasa Roy, Kollective; and Colleen Scott, La Pine Community Volunteer.

Jacob Fain, Morgan Stanley, has been elected to serve a one year term as President of United Way’s Board of Directors. Other Board Officers will be elected in January.

“This is a critical time for our organization. The Board provides the visionary leadership needed to create lasting, and measurable change in our community, and to affect conditions that contribute to our community’s biggest challenges,” stated Eli Ashley, outgoing United Way Board President. “Together with the nonprofits with which we partner, as well as our business partners and individual stakeholders, we can create a healthier and more prosperous Central Oregon for everyone in our community.”

For 65 years, United Way of Deschutes County has helped enrich community life by addressing local priorities and focusing on the building blocks of opportunity: health, education, and financial stability. The organization has recently added another priority – reducing childhood trauma and building resilience in individuals, families, and our community – in an upstream move to address the root cause of immediate needs and challenges faced by Central Oregonians. United Way partners as a leader, funder, and collaborator with more than 30 local nonprofits on programs and initiatives addressing basic needs and services, food, housing, violence, abuse, literacy, mentoring, advocacy, and more. Creating lasting change requires focusing on these human and social service needs while simultaneously addressing root causes.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.deschutesunitedway.org or call (541) 389-6507.