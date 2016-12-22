United Way Awarded $120,000 Grant from Meyer Memorial Trust for Housing Wrap-Around Services

United Way of Deschutes County will receive $39,756 from Meyer Memorial Trust for each of the next three years on behalf of Thrive Central Oregon, to provide wrap-around services to individuals and families seeking or utilizing affordable housing support, in partnership with Housing Works.

It is widely understood that Central Oregon is in the midst of a housing crisis. People, especially low-income households, are being forced out of their homes due to escalating rental rates and shut out of existing housing opportunities. Through Thrive, this grant will help people stay in their homes as well as helping people find homes by bringing social worker services directly to people needing help in finding or retaining stable housing.

Thrive Central Oregon services will focus on providing access, retention, and advancement opportunities to individuals and families participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program through the regional housing authority, Housing Works. Intensive case management services will be provided to those at-risk of losing their vouchers and struggling to maintain their housing due to issues that might include, physical or mental health issues, substance abuse problems, transportation or other needs. Services will also be available to the public, including those who are homeless or housing insecure, and seeking services through Housing Works.

Thrive Social Worker, Sarah Kelly said, “I am extremely pleased that Meyer Memorial Trust has funded this effort and I’m very eager to support Housing Works in their efforts to increase housing access and stability for Central Oregonians.“

For more information about this program please contact Thrive Central Oregon at thrivecentraloregon@gmail.com.

United Way of Deschutes County: United Way of Deschutes County is addressing the issues and challenges that affect people in Deschutes County to achieve lasting impact in our community by focusing on the three building blocks of opportunity – education, income and health. We bring together people and organizations to make lasting, visible and measureable changes in our community, not just addressing immediate needs. Together we create a healthier and more prosperous community with opportunities for everyone. For more information about the United Way of Deschutes County, or to contribute, visit www.liveunitedco.org or call 541-389-6507.

Meyer Memorial Trust: Meyer Memorial Trust is a private foundation grounded in a vision of a flourishing and equitable Oregon, committed to investing in change at the systemic level to ease inequities and disparities. It is not connected to Fred Meyer Inc. For more information visit www.mmt.org or call 503-228-5512.