United Way Celebrates Transformation

(Photo courtesy of United Way)

October 25 Event Open to the Public

United Way of Deschutes County is hosting a Transformation Celebration to mark changes in focus, approach and community investment strategy that the local nonprofit has undergone as it turns 65 years old.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 25 from 7-9pm in the Deschutes Brewery Mountain Room, located on the third floor of 901 SW Simpson Avenue in Bend. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, a no-host bar, a short program and live acoustic pop music by the local band Popcorn. There is a $10 suggested donation to attend, more information and RSVP call 541-389-6507 or by going to www.deschutesunitedway.org/transformation-celebration.

United Way of Deschutes County has recently launched its community fundraising campaign. The goal? Raise $1.5 million to be spent benefiting Central Oregonians. The organization has shifted focus and is creating change and improving lives by taking on community conditions that cause and contribute to critical problems.

Education, health and financial stability are the foundation of opportunity and success, along with basic needs like food, safety and shelter. The nonprofit will continue to serve our community’s most vulnerable populations and continue their ongoing traditional investments in basic needs — which make up our community’s safety net — and prevention and development, which strengthen our community. Some funds raised in this campaign will support these investments. In addition, because childhood trauma is the root cause of so many health, education and financial stability issues faced by members of our community, the organization has adopted reducing childhood trauma and improving resilience as top priorities. Some funds raised in this year’s campaign will be directed towards this social change work. According to Diana Fischetti, director of development and marketing, “By focusing on trauma and resilience, we are moving upstream to prevent those challenges in education, health and financial stability to which we have been, and will continue to be, so dedicated.”

541-389-6507, www.deschutesunitedway.org