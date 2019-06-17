Unusual Ways You Can Make Extra Cash

These days, it feels like we’re all constantly looking for new ways to make some extra money. The cost of living is growing increasingly more expensive, and yet somehow, we’re not earning any more from our jobs. If you feel like you’re always struggling to make ends meet – you’re certainly not the only one.

The good news? There are a few ways that you can make some extra money in your spare time. We’re not just talking about the obvious options here – like taking on more hours at work or driving for Uber when you’re not in the office. Here are just a handful of new ways to make money that you might not have considered before now.

Appear on TV

If you have some extra time to spare during the typical 9-to-5 hours when movies and television shows are shooting, you might be able to get work as an extra. You don’t need any experience in the world of drama, and you don’t necessarily have to be model-standard good looking either. All you need to do is sign up with a casting company and wait to be called. Be prepared to follow instructions carefully too!

Sell Your Life Insurance

We’re not telling you to sell a life insurance policy if you’re still using it. However, if you don’t need your system anymore, or you can’t afford it, then you don’t necessarily have to either abandon your payments or cash your policy in. There are plenty of people out there who have sold their life insurance in settlement sales and come out with a decent amount of extra cash.

Be A Life Model

Want to make some extra money without working any harder? Becoming a life model means that you can earn cash essential just by sitting still. All you need to do is pose for the picture that your students are painting. Additionally, you don’t necessarily need to be naked to do this – although it does often help if you’re willing to shed your clothes.

Rent Out Rooms or Parking Spaces

Got some free real estate you’re not using? Rent it out for some extra cash. You can take on a lodger to make some serious cash over a few months, or just let people stay in your guest house when they’re on weekend vacations with their family. Companies like Airbnb are great for this. There are also websites online that will allow you to rent out your parking space in exchange for some extra money too. Just remember that if you’re earning an income through any renting activities – it will be taxable.

Try Mystery Shopping

Finally, if you’re an admitted shopaholic, one of the most exciting ways to make some extra cash could be to try mystery shopping in your spare time. There are plenty of groups out there that will happily pay you to visit restaurants, stores, and other locations, then provide feedback on your experience. You need a car, or the ability to travel a lot – but it’s quite a bit of fun.