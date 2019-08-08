Upper Deschutes River Communities Meeting August 15

The Upper Deschutes River Communities (UDRC) meeting will be on August 15 at the Sunriver Library from 3-4:30pm. The meeting is being co-hosted with the Central Oregon Trail Alliance, South Deschutes County chapter.

Guest speakers will include Della Mosier, project engineer, Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 Tech Center manager; Joe Welke, Deschutes National Forest Trail crew supervisor and Brock McCormick, Deschutes National Forest supervisory wildlife biologist.

Topics to be discussed will include the status of new biking, hiking, running and walking trails from the southern Bend boundary to La Pine. Also updates on changes and improvements to Highway 97 and feeder routes in Southern Deschutes County. Information will be provided on the environmental and management processes required in creating and building new trails on the National Forest lands.

