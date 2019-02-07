How to Use Facebook Marketing More Effectively and Stop Wasting Money

It’s a fact that many aspects of our lives have slowly been transitioning online, including marketing. According to statistics, over 60% of Facebook users log in their accounts daily, and as a matter of fact, this is just over 1 billion daily active Facebook users. The fact is that marketers need to be smart in terms of how they grow their audience and businesses through Facebook, since it has its ups and downs when it comes to marketing. We will give you some tips from which you will effectively learn how to market & grow your business on Facebook, or even learn how to make free website for business. So, let’s get to the list:

Target a highly specific audience

The insanely sophisticated level of ad targeting Facebook has is one of the main reasons to be excited about its marketing. You should definitely dedicate quite some time and resources to analyze your customer base, and then find the people that are the most likely to be interested in your products or offerings. For example, you can target 18 – 31 year olds, who live in Manhattan, and are single. Be cautious however, if you go too specific, this marketing strategy can work against you. Keep an eye on the audience definition tool so that people see your stuff.

Try running contests to increase engagement

You’ve likely been a part of some contest, but have you ever tried running one yourself? It can be a very tempting incentive, and it’s definitely one of the best ways to organically boost your Facebook ad engagement. The best thing about running such contests is that they don’t have to be overly complicated. For example, you can simply ask people to submit photos with your product in them, and then choose a random winner for a fun trip. You will drastically increase your audience, and you might profit along the way as well.

Create some short and engaging videos

If you’ve already tried making videos on Facebook to promote & market your business, but people just don’t seem interested, it is probably because the videos are way too long, or they are just not engaging enough. The fact is that Facebook users want to be entertained – they’re spending time on their phones, so you need to divert their attention quickly. You can find many companies doing this very well, for example Buzz Feed. Try watching their videos and notice some trends, since they have definitely figured out the recipe to high video engagement. Also, a bonus is that short videos are a lot easier to film and edit, unlike their longer counterparts.

Try posting fun photos with employees

If you’re an owner of a business with employees, showing the people behind the cameras will make your audience connect with them a lot more effectively. Think of Buzz Feed, again. Facebook is all about people, and its original intent was to allow people to interact with friends. The problem is that many marketers push posts that are solely related to their business & product, and this will not take you very far. Another company that does this very well is Unbounce. They use their business page on Facebook to show off their employees in a fun, relatable and humorous way.

Incorporate the use of Emojis in your Facebook Marketing

The famous data scientist Mark Irvine found out in May of 2015 that people are far more likely to click ads with emojis, than ads without them. According to an AdWeek study, over 90% of active users use emojis, since they are an easier way to express feelings, and they can be more accurate in doing this than words. People just simply like emojis.

Use eye contact in your images to get more attention

Humans have a tendency to follow the eye gaze of others, and we’ve been coached to function this way since birth. Try taking advantage of this fact to focus the viewers’ attention towards the most important parts of your Facebook ad. For example, if you have a call-to-action in your ad, you could show an image with a person looking at it or just pointing at it with his finger.