Veteran-owned Integrated Fitness Studio Grand Opening in SE Bend, Oregon:

Local opens up studio with a community-oriented, integrated wellness mission Operation Iraqi Freedom 3 combat veteran Ryan Bilbrey is making a long-time dream come true. Camp Victory began as a Ryan’s one-man mobile personal training business. Over the last few months, Ryan has been developing the physical space with the help of his wife, friends and clients – many of them volunteering time, materials or funds.

“I am blown away by the community’s generosity, and I want to give back, “says Bilbrey. “I think people in Bend need an approachable place to get fit and healthy. We keep our rates reasonable and will offer scholarships and free community events in the coming months.”

The first of these community events will be a Military Family Fit n’ Play Day on Sunday, January 28, 2018 from 10am-2pm. The event is designed to give military families a fun weekend activity oriented around health and wellness. Camp Victory studio had a soft opening in early January and currently offers personal training and group training classes including yoga, strength training, meditation and movement clinics. It is also recruiting nutritionists, licensed massage therapists and chiropractors to be part of the team.

“Camp Victory is more than a fitness studio. Having these additional health and wellness professionals in the same place will allow people to approach their personal wellness from different areas, easily,” Bilbrey explains.

A grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, February 3 from 2-4 p.m. at the studio at 61511 American Lane, Suite 5. The community is invited to enjoy fitness demonstrations such as yoga, strength training and meditation, as well as family-friendly playtime and refreshments. Camp Victory will also be offering special day-of discounts and giving away one month of personal training and one month of unlimited classes.

Ryan Bilbrey is a National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer and Corrective Exercise Specialist. He owns Camp Victory, an integrated fitness and wellness studio in Bend, Oregon. Camp Victory began as a mobile personal training service in 2016, and the studio opened its doors January 2018. Bilbrey is an Operation Iraqi Freedom 3 combat veteran. During his service, he developed a passion for fitness and he understands the importance of accessibility. Camp Victory provides affordable, integrated fitness so that anyone looking to get healthy can receive results-oriented training.