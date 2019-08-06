Visit Central Oregon Highlights New Events, Attractions that Enhance Visitor Experiences

Central Oregon’s summer calendar is already filled with plenty of adventures geared toward all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts. That list has grown once again with the recent addition of events, attractions and activities, giving visitors a slew of new reasons to visit not only this summer, but well into the fall and winter.

“Just when you think Central Oregon can’t get any better, the region’s adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit finds a way to raise the bar once again,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “With events, accommodations, and attractions being added each season, there’s always a new and different reason to return to Central Oregon.”

The much-anticipated Huntington Lodge at Pronghorn Resort opened April 15 for guests to relish in luxurious rooms that feature expansive views of high desert landscape, private terrace space, in-room fireplaces, full kitchens and modern wood furnishings. The lodge further elevates the resort’s already popular golf courses, spa and fine dining restaurants, allowing guests to get the full Central Oregon experience.

The inaugural Outdoor City USA event, presented by Travel Oregon, will descend on Mt. Bachelor September 13-15. This multi-sport festival will include three days of non-stop biking, climbing, running and hiking around some of the country’s most outstanding trails and peaks, supported by a variety of vendors and exhibitors showcasing the newest in outdoor equipment.

Each day holds scheduled events for all different kinds of adventurers. For those who prefer to be on wheels, mapped road rides, cyclocross races and mountain bike races will be offered. Family events like balance bike races for kids, 5K and 10K trail races and group hikes allow people of all ages to join the extravaganza. Avid climbers will also get the chance to use the national Bouldering Championship climbing wall, so massive it will have to be brought in by semi-truck.

Also new to Central Oregon’s event lineup is the Cascadia Adventure Film Festival, September 5-7, that intends to celebrate and inspire exploration by showcasing films of adventure.

Festival goers will marvel at exotic locations and extreme athletes pushing the limits, while workshops will be offered for future filmmakers to learn about the art of film and photography from established professionals.

The brewery scene is one of Central Oregon’s most obvious qualities, with more than 30 breweries in Bend alone, and the frenzy recently stretched to Madras with Madras Brewing Co. The town’s first brewery, run by Chef Roberto Cardenas and Rocio Villalobos, provides classic brewery food and a variety of beer made with real ingredients. Cardenas, who has been cooking in Central Oregon since 2004, plans to bring the love of burgers and beer to Madras through the new venture, located at 212 SW Fourth Street.

For American Ninja Warrior hopefuls, Mt. Bachelor’s new Woodward WreckTangle, located in the Old Mill District in Bend, opened June 14 and provides a challenge for kids and adults looking to test their skills through ten different obstacles. The course will remain open to the public through September 29. A warped wall, licorice bridge, climbing wall and trampoline jump can all be found at the POWDR company-owned attraction. Get competitive with other ninjas using the Woodward WreckTangle app and track course times and measure individual progression.

Mt. Bachelor, one of the largest ski resorts in the U.S., is currently adding to its learning and family terrain with the addition of the Woodward Mountain Park. The addition will include three new lifts and three different venues, each designed specifically for learners, experimenters and performers. Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise Lodge base area is also remodeling this summer to elevate architecture as well as streamline mountain processes. Visitors can look forward to a third parking lot in the Sunrise base area to meet growing demand.

