Vote for Redmond’s Baker Park to be Selected as Portland Trail Blazers Assists on Court Donation Fund Recipient

Blazers to Donate $10 for Every Assist During the Season to the Winning Park Project

City of Redmond’s Baker Park was recently selected as one of three community park projects eligible for the Portland Trail Blazers Moda Assist Program. For every assist on court during Trail Blazers games, a joint $10 donation from Moda and the Trail Blazers will be made to the Trail Blazers Foundation to fund a park project. The park receiving the most fan votes online at trailblazers.com/assists, will receive the funds raised at the end of the season. Voting opens February 20 and closes on March 19.

Redmond is competing for votes against park projects in Gresham and Dallas, Oregon.

“We are very excited to have Baker Park’s renovation project in the running for the Trail Blazers Assist Program,” states Annie McVay, Redmond Parks and Facilities Division Manager. “As the only project east of the Cascades, it’s going to take voting by park supporters throughout Central Oregon to win. The funding would kickstart needed updating of one of our oldest parks.”

This is the fifth consecutive year the Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Health have teamed-up to install all-abilities playground equipment at select community parks in Oregon through the Moda Assist Program. Past recipients of the program include Birnie Park (La Grande, OR), Culley Park (Portland), Fichtner Mainwaring Park (Medford, OR) and Sunset Park (Hermiston, OR). To date, the program has generated more than $73,000 in funds to support the initiative over its multi-year history.

For more information on the Portland Trail Blazers Moda Assist Program or to vote, please visit trailblazers.com/assists.