Voting is Open for the 2020 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Artwork Design Contest

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are excited to announce that online voting is now open for the 2020 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle design artwork contest. To vote, go to selco.org/ppp. For in-person voting, art submissions are displayed at SELCO’s West Bend Branch at 137 SW Century Drive. Voting will continue through Thursday, January 9. The winning entry will be announced at SELCO’s West Bend Birthday Bash on Friday, January 17 at 10:30am. The event will take place from 10am – 6pm.

This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative plate from Earhart Studios and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other promotional and event-related materials.

