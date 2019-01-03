Voting is Open for the 2019 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle Artwork Design Contest

(Photo | Pexels)

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and SELCO Community Credit Union are excited to announce that online voting is now open for the 2019 SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle design artwork contest. Voting will be held from Wednesday, January 2 to Wednesday, January 16. The winning entry will be announced at SELCO’s West Bend Branch on Friday, January 18.

Go to selco.org/ppp to vote online. For in-person voting, art submissions are displayed at SELCO’s West Bend Branch at 137 SW Century Drive.

This year’s winner will receive $500 in prize money, a commemorative plate from Earhart Studios and official SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle logo wear featuring the winning design. Winning artwork will appear on posters, apparel, prizes and other promotional and event-related materials.

About MBSEF:

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for junior athletes to achieve their individual athletic, academic, and personal goals through competitive snow sports. It promotes and supports amateur alpine, cross country, snowboard, and cycling training.