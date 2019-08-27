Walking School Bus Program Returns for New School Year

(Photo | Courtesy of Commute Options)

A Walking School Bus is an organized group of students walking to and from school together on a planned route with an adult Leader. Much like a school bus, as the students walk toward the school, they can pick up more classmates along the way.

Walking to school just got easier for students and families in Deschutes, Crook, Jefferson and northern Klamath counties through a new Walking School Bus program headed up by Commute Options. A big thank you to the Central Oregon Health Council’s Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes Prevention Workgroup for funding this new Commute Options program!

LET’S WALK AND ROLL….

The group will meet at a designated location and follow the planned route.

The group will meet at a designated location and follow the planned route.

Meeting location and schedules for before and after school are set and communicated

Park and Walk. Live too far from school? You can drop off your student at your school’s meeting location.

To request a Walking School Bus at your school, contact Kersey Marion at 541-330-2647 or kersey@commuteoptions.org and talk to your school.

BENEFITS:

Minutes of physical activity increased!

Community involvement

Learn safe walking tips

Students arrive on time and engaged

Less congestion at arrival and departure times

Cleaner air around school

Support for families — children who need to walk can now walk with a group

Saving money on gas and time

Fun for students, families and the community!

SAFE WALKING TIPS!

Stop at the edge of the curb

Look left, right, and left again

Wait for all vehicles to stop completely

Cross when it’s clear

Register Your Student for The Walking School Bus:

Students need to register before joining the Walking School Bus

Registered students can join at the designated meeting location or along the route

Students can participate by walking or rolling with their scooter or skateboard, along with their helmet

To register your student click here

Walking School Bus Routes:

For a complete list of the current schools enrolled in the Walking School Bus program and their walking routes go to commuteoptions.org.

Leaders:

Commute Options trains and employs adults to guide students to and from school!

Leaders commit to a minimum of 1 school, 2 days per week.

Leaders meet students at the designated meeting location and walk with the students along the suggested route.

Adults must pass their school district’s background check and are then provided a thorough training from Commute Options.

Contact your school district to complete your background check

Schools:

Elementary and Middle Schools can have their own Walking School Buses

Commute Options will help initiate this free program for your students

Get your student clubs, parents and staff involved with event days, marketing within the school and the community and getting your Walking School Bus moving!

Volunteers:

Support the Walking School Bus as a Volunteer!

Assist the Leader when you are available.

Volunteering is a great way to spend time with your children and the community.

Walk with the group to and/or from school to provide additional support.

All volunteers must register before participating in the Walking School Bus.

Organizations:

Community Organizations can be a great partnership to bring Walking School Buses to neighborhoods!

Your organization can recruit the children already using your facility to provide this free opportunity to them and their families.

