Want to Help Your Forest? Become a Volunteer Ranger

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes National Forest)

Volunteer Information Night highlights upcoming volunteer opportunities

The Deschutes National Forest in partnership with Discover Your Forest, is hosting a Volunteer Information Night in early March for volunteers who are interested in supporting educational and interpretive programs on the national forest.

The Volunteer Information Night will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 6-7:30pm at the Deschutes National Forest office, 63095 Deschutes Market Road, in Bend. The event is focused on recruiting volunteers to serve as Volunteer Rangers and Trailhead Stewards; however, people interested in other volunteer opportunities on the Deschutes National Forest are encouraged to attend the event as well.

Volunteer Rangers represent the Forest Service at Lava Lands Visitor Center, Lava River Cave, Lava Butte, Paulina Visitor Center, Dee Wright Observatory, Mt Bachelor, Wilderness Trailheads and other locations on the Deschutes National Forest. Duties include delivering formal and informal interpretive talks, providing visitor services to people accessing the forest, assisting in Junior Ranger and conservation education programs and providing guided hikes and tours. Volunteers are provided uniforms and training. Volunteers who serve as Rangers are asked to commit to at least one day per week from early May to Sept 30, 2019. Volunteers are also needed in other areas on Deschutes National Forest.

Please RSVP if you plan to attend and/or for more information, contact Stacey Cochran, Discover Your Forest Community Engagement Director, at stacey.cochran@discovernw.org or 541-383-5530.