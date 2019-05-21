Want to Start a Business? The Annual BendTECH Startup Resource Fair Returns

(Photo | Pexels)

BendTECH Coworking presents the third annual Startup Resource Fair, scheduled for 4-7pm on Thursday, June 6 at the 1001 Tech Center. This informative and fun event puts all the resources you need to start or grow a business in one location.

The fair features 30 exhibitors from around Oregon including:

o Angel Funds, Seed Funds and Banks

o Business/Founder Mentor Groups, Accelerators and Bootcamps

o Small Business Assistance Programs

o Core Professional Services

o Educational Organizations and Resources

The goal is to give entrepreneurs an easy way to learn about all the available resources our community and make it easy to connect with them. The fair is for all industries—there are resources for tech, outdoor, food and health companies and more.

Each exhibitor will have a table, and attendees can learn more about the organization, meet key people and ask questions. People can also enjoy a free beer, courtesy of Deschutes Brewery, hang out on the patio and socialize with Bend’s startup community.

Admission is free. Attendees who register will receive a ticket for a free drink.

Information and registration at bendtech.com/startupresourcefair

