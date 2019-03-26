Why Web Hosting Will Spice Up Your Business

There’s no way to get around it. If you want a website you will need web hosting. Hosting provide the technologies and services required for the sites and pages to be seen. Free platforms will not offer you what you can have on hosted webs. If you read enough about free platforms, you’ll be reading more than enough stories of sites being taken down for various legal reasons or breaking certain terms and conditions. Also, there’s really no good reason to avoid a hosted site since most hosts are quite affordable now.

For all types of online business owners, it’s crucial to have their site running smoothly 24/7. Whether you blog for profit, do part-time work or sell products online, having your website taken down is a true horror story that will cost you financially.

It’s time to know why and how web hosting can improve any mundane site.

Customization options:

When you use a free platform, you are actually sharing in the branding of your site with the free hosting. This makes you just another pretty face in the crowd with no special features or design or look to your site. You have little control over it. With web hosting, you’re in the driver’s seat and you can customize your site as you see fit and as far as your creativity will take you.

Your site will grow with you:

When you’re first starting an online business, it’s likely going to be small, so a free host seems perfect. But what happens when you start to grow? With free hosting, you will always be limited in plugins and other types of tools needed for a growing business. You will be limiting yourself and a further reach to potential customers. As you and your business grow, you want and will need more than the basics to keep customers and attract new ones.

Local host for local target:

The best way to reach your target audience is through local web hosting. For example, an Australian-based webstore can increase their ranking on a search engine when they search for Australia’s top web hosting providers instead of one outside of Australia or a free platform. The reason is simple and logical. A search engine would prefer to link an Australian user with a local provider.

Speed:

Nothing bores online searchers like a slow site that takes time to open. In fact, surveys have shown that a site that takes longer than 2 seconds to load will lose visitors as they will simply head to the next available option. A slow website is always the problem of the host at the other end. You can totally avoid this problem with web hosting, making it fun and easy for your visitors to connect to your site and stay there.

The backbone

Web hosting is the backbone of your website, and provides complete resources on which your website runs on. It’s vital to choose the right hosting provider to ensure that your website never goes down and always performs error-free, optimizing your website, minimizing downtime if any, and increase your rankings.