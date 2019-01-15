Webfoot Painting Tenth Annual Project Serious: Nonprofit Edition

(Webfoot painting crew | Photo courtesy of Webfoot Painting)

Entries Accepted Through February 8

Webfoot Painting Company is looking for a local nonprofit organization (local charities, churches, community-centers, etc.) with a painting, carpentry, drywall and/or deck need to tackle for its Tenth Annual giveaway, Project Serious: Non-profit Edition. This year, they’re going Seriously Big and awarding $25,000 of in-kind services. They’ve been alternating years between local charities and local homeowners—next year’s contest will benefit a local homeowner.

Giving back has been a core tenant of their business since they opened in 2003. Webfoot loves the Central Oregon community and are so proud to be able make this donation to one lucky winner each year. Co-owner Gavin Hepp shares, “For our tenth year we wanted to do something big for a local organization. We really [want]them to be able to focus their funds on the good they’re doing in the community, not on keeping their building protected and looking beautiful. Let us handle that part.”

Since their customers are at the center of everything they do, they want to let them in on the voting process. Their current and future customers will be able to vote on their Facebook and Instagram accounts and help Webfoot select the top three entries. In addition to moving through to the final company vote, the entrant voted number one on social media will receive an additional company vote, which could be the tie-breaker.

Nonprofit organizations in Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and Sisters are eligible to apply. This year’s application process includes both a brief online entry form and a 60 second amateur video—the more creative and engaging, the better—that they will post to their social media accounts for voting.

Nonprofit organizations can submit their entries online (projectserious.com) between January 14 and February 8 but remember, the earlier you submit, the more time you’ll have to collect votes. Voting will close on February 22 and the winner will be announced on February 26.

webfootpainting.com • projectserious.com