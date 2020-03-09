What are Flow Meters and How Do They Work?

Flow meters measure, analyze and track the amount of liquid or gas that has been used over a given period of time. They are used in a wide variety of industries and provide accurate measurements for scientists all over the world.

Read on and discover more about the inner workings of flow meters and their impact on industry.

What is a Flow Meter?

Liquid flow meters can measure just about anything that comes in liquid form, whether that be oils or fuels in an industrial setting or blood in the medical field. There are literally countless reasons why one might need to accurately measure liquid flow, and the numerous applications for their use.

A flow meter sensor detects the volume of liquid or gas passing through a tube or pipe and in doing so, allows for the accurate measurement of the amount of liquid or gas that has been used. One of the simplest and most common places people come into contact with a flow meter on a daily basis is when filling up their car at the pumps with petrol or diesel. In order to determine exactly how much fuel has passed through the nozzle and into our vehicles a flow meter accurately gauges flow.

Discover more about the fascinating process behind how fuel gets from the pump to your car here from the team at How Stuff Works.

How do Flow Meters Work?

Flow meters work in different ways. Firstly, we have what’s known in the industry as ‘invasive’ flow meters. In the same way a wind turbine spins in the wind, a flow meter operates by disrupting the flow of a liquid or gas with a propeller. Utilizing hall effect, this kind of sensor is able to within a reasonable accuracy and is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The second, and more accurate method, is known as ‘non-invasive’ or ultrasonic flow meters .

How much does a flow meter cost?

Most often constructed from plastic or stainless steel, flow meters are available in varying levels of complexity and are designed to carry out dramatically different tasks. One of the biggest factors in determining the price of a flow meter is accuracy. The greater the accuracy, then the higher the cost. In order to make measurements to tight tolerances and control limits, engineers must work to within 1000th’s of a millimetre and this level of precision comes at a price. Depending on several factors, flow meters can range in price from as little as $400 all the way up to $5000. In short, flow meters designed for medical and scientific applications, where even the tiniest of errors could have disastrous consequences, will cost more.

In summary, flow meters are part and parcel of both everyday technology and cutting edge science and have a part to play in a wide variety of industries. Without the technology developed and the use of flow meters, a wide range of everyday tasks and medical practices simply wouldn’t exist in the same way.