What are the More Interesting Benefits of Swedish Massage?

There are many kinds of massage and the king of them all is the Swedish massage. That’s why some people call a Swedish massage the ‘classic’ massage. Over centuries, this massage method has proved a reliable but gentle way to relieve stress and tension. But a good Swedish massage can do more than shift your neck ache. Here are a few more interesting reasons for enjoying the classic and going Swedish.

Relaxation Help

The best thing about receiving a Swedish massage is that it works on your nervous system and reduces muscular tension. If you’re feeling stressed out you will greatly benefit from Swedish massage. It clears up your mind and saves your body from unwanted responses to stress.

Part of a Swedish massage’s efficiency comes from receiving it in a peaceful environment from a professional over an extended time – anywhere between 60 and 120 minutes. The combination of the environment and hands-on attention ensures that you leave feeling great and stay that way long after the massage is over. In fact, since it significantly reduces tension headaches, it improves sleep quality. Poor quality sleep is both a leading contributor and symptom of stress.

Improvements in Flexibility

Another interesting benefit of a Swedish massage is that it improves flexibility. It works by elongating your muscles and opening joints. This reduces swelling and improves overall mobility.

If you’re suffering from postural imbalances because of repetitive strain, prolonged sitting or injury, you may too can benefit from a Swedish massage. It targets overworked muscles and loosens them to ease stress induced tension. By incorporating stretching, your therapist can work on lubricating the joints to increase your range of motion.

Improves Circulation

Massages improve circulation and send oxygen-rich blood to all parts of your body, which improves energy and lower risks of many diseases.

During therapy, the therapist uses a long, stroking motion to improve blood flow to your heart, which opens up blood vessels. Directing nutrient rich blood to your organs also helps accelerate detoxification to improve your overall health by flushing out uric and lactic acid, and other such harmful metabolic byproducts.

Aids Emotional Well-being

By increasing blood flow alone, a Swedish massage increases energy and therefore, improves mood. The stimulation prompts release of dopamine and serotonin, the feel good hormones. Enjoyed regularly, it will improve your emotional well-being and help you be more productive as a whole.

Boosts the Immune System

By receiving Swedish massage therapy from an expert at Vigamassage.com.au, you can even strengthen your immune system. With improved circulation and decreased toxins, your body has more resources to use to boost and strengthen your immune system. With a better oxygen supply, the flow of lymphatic fluid and an increase in the production of pathogen fighting lymphocytes, increases levels of immunity so you stay fit and healthy.

A Swedish massage is relaxing and as well as reducing stress, increases flexibility and improves circulation and posture. It certainly gets rid of tension. Enjoyed regularly, there are system wide benefits for your body and mind right down to the cellular level. All it takes is a professional masseuse who knows how to work those long kneading strokes and distinct rhythmical tappings.