What Does the Term ‘Sustainability’ Mean to You?

Each trimester, our Youth Education team delivers our Sustainability Series to Health 2 classes at Ridgeview and Redmond High Schools. The series focuses on the relationship between personal health and the environment. Students examine their lifestyle choices and how their actions impact the planet’s resources, and they calculate and interpret their personal eco-footprints. In our latest blog post, read more about how the students experienced this lesson, and what WE learned from the next generation.

P.S. This work isn’t just for high schoolers! You have your own eco-footprint, as well. Our blog post provides resources to calculate your own individual impact on the planet.

Zero Energy Homes: Better for Business, Better for Living

Tune in on June 24 at 12pm

Meritage Homes was the first national production builder to offer zero energy homes. Now thousands of projects later, VP of Innovation CR Herro is on a mission to help consumers and the building industry demand more and set a new standard of quality. Join us to hear from CR as he tackles why we need to be ahead of the building curve and how we get there. Please register in advance to receive the link.

Rethink Waste in your Kitchen

Reduce single-use waste by using a beeswax wrap instead of plastic or ziplock bags. Purchase these locally or make them yourself. Here’s a DIY activity

In American households, 25 percent of the food we buy at the grocery store goes to waste. Challenge yourself to use scraps in new and creative ways. Here are some ideas.

OUR PICKS

The Story of Plastic – June 11, 6:30pm (hosted by Surfrider Foundation)

A free virtual screening of the documentary The Story of Plastic, followed by a Q&A panel discussion.

Virtual Pride – through June 30 (hosted by OUT Central Oregon)

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in events and activities and reflect upon the strength of our LGBTQ+ community. High Desert Pride 2020 events have been moved to September 12.

Support local Farmers Markets as they open up this year — and please follow protocols to best ensure the health and safety of vendors and other customers.