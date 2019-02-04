Bonuses are a popular online casino tool for attracting new customers? even while playing free slots no wifi. However, with the right approach and due care, bonuses can be very useful for the player as well, because they increase the amount of the bankroll and provide additional opportunities for winning. In this article, we have collected all the important information on deposit bonuses. Each first deposit bonus will have a brief description and the most important characteristics (size, percentage, wager).

Bonuses in online casinos are a reward in the form of a sum of money, or free spins (free spins) for your registration or making a deposit in a gaming club. Having visited the page of any casino, you can always see the calling banner in the form “Register and get a Welcome Bonus to your deposits”, “No Deposit Bonus for Registration”, “Weekend Bonus”, etc. So, if you are a beginner and you want to understand everything about casino bonuses, then read this article and you will know: what bonuses in casinos offer us, let’s look at the concepts and what are the sizes, as well as what needs to be paid attention to take a bonus.

What is a deposit bonus?

The deposit bonus is a bonus, which is calculated after a player registers with a casino and replenishes a game account with a certain amount. This type of bonus is often called “real”, because it has the least restrictions on withdrawals and the gambler has good chances to withdraw it. Bonus can be:

interest (the gambler gets a certain percentage of the amount of the replenishment of the game account);

fixed (for his deposit the player receives a strictly fixed amount).

There are two main types of no deposit bonuses that can be presented in the form of cash or free spins. In the first case, the use of bonuses will be relevant for almost any game, because it is a cash bet. Free spins as a gift can only be used on slots, as well as have additional conditions. Cash no deposit bonuses can be credited to new players or experienced casino users who have been cooperating with them for a long time. Wagering conditions are always different in terms of wager size and timing. Wager is the coefficient by which you need to rotate the amount received as a bonus. Each casino defines it independently. For example, if you receive 100 bonus dollars with a x30 wager, you need to scroll 3000 dollars (100Х30 = 3000). Winning is most often given 14 days after receiving a bonus for a deposit at the top 10 best online casinos. However, there are exceptions, for example, with a small wager, time is given significantly less. Therefore, if you intend to withdraw bonus money, carefully read the terms of the promotion.

Receiving a bonus: order

In order to receive the bonus, you must fulfill two important conditions:

register with the casino; open and replenish an account.

Please note that deposit bonuses are usually only available for a limited period of time. That is, if you registered at an online gambling establishment and opened an account, but you only bothered to replenish it after a month or two, you may no longer receive the bonus, since its validity period has already expired. Important! Before you get a bonus, be sure to read the rules of a particular online institution. The fact is that the casino deposit bonus may differ significantly from the similar offer, but in a different gambling house.

As a rule, all deposit bonuses are calculated automatically, but in some casinos you need to contact the support service operators or send an email to them. Also, in some cases, bonuses are activated by entering a special promo code.

Why deposit bonuses are so interesting for gamblers?

This kind of bonus is the most common, so almost every online casino offers it. This type of bonus allows you to get extra money for the game, and also gives you the opportunity to experiment with bets. With rational use of the bonus, the player can significantly increase their chances of success, and his timely wagering will allow you to withdraw money from the game account without any problems.

The way of deposit bonuses’ using

In order to withdraw the money won by the bonus in Russia, you must fulfill certain conditions for the wager, that is, wager the bonus a number of times. The wager must be specified in the conditions of wagering the bonus or in the rules of the online casino. For example, a wager x20 means that in order to wager the bonus, the player must make bets for an amount twenty times the size of the bonus. Please note that you can not wager the bonus in all games. The list of games available for the wagering bonus can also be found in the rules. As a rule, those games in which the return percentage is too high are not allowed for wagering.

It is advantageous to play the bonus on games with the possibility of hedging (to support their bets), for example, in baccarat or roulette. If you bet $ 5 on roulette on the “red” and $ 5 on the “black” in the total wager offset will take $ 10, and the risk in this case is minimal. Unfortunately, not all online casinos are allowed to win back their bonuses in such games.

Summing up

Casino bonuses are a gift for the player, but do not forget that all bonuses have a hindrance – this is a wager. Wager sizes can vary from 10 to x99. Vager or wager (from the English. Wager – bet) – this is the turnover of the amount of bets that the player needs to make to cash out. So, for example, having received a bonus with wager x30, you will have to wager the bonus so many times, well, and only then cash the won funds in an online casino. A few tips before registering in a casino, make a deposit and take a bonus:

Be sure to read the casino rules before registering: is your country on the ban list, what is the maximum amount allowed for cash withdrawals and what is the maximum wager rate when wagering a bonus;

Googling and read casino player reviews;

Check for a license;

Find out if SSL encryption is present for your own safety;

Well, do not create multi-accounts in the casino, otherwise you will not withdraw money.

Conclusion: any bonus from no deposit to cashback is not real money, but only a pleasant and generous gift, for which you still have to fight.