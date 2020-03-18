What is CBD Oil for Dogs?

You’ve probably heard a lot of buzz about CBD oil lately. With the legalization of cannabis in most of the USA and throughout Canada, the information about its benefits is being widely discussed. CBD is a component of the cannabis plant and is being used extensively by humans to help with various ailments, including some forms of mental illness, cancers, seizures, and pain management.

CBD oil has been the subject of a ton of research over the past decade, and more and more studies keep popping up. In fact, to date, over 1200 medical studies have been published on the subject alone. The popularity of this research is continuing to grow, and a lot of people are starting to consider the use of CBD oil as an alternative treatment option. This includes pain, anxiety, and other ailments that have been traditionally treated with synthetic pharmaceuticals.

Did You Know That CBD Oil Could Also Be Used for Your Dog?

Is your dog suffering from anxiety, aggressive behavior, or other illnesses that are causing them any emotional or physical discomfort? Then CBD oil is the most effective way to help alleviate the stress that your poor pup is feeling.

Traditionally, when a dog was diagnosed with anxiety, or they were showing signs of aggressive behavior, they were prescribed the same medications used on human patients. It is well known that these pharmaceuticals are problematic for humans, and the same story stands for dogs.

These synthetic remedies often come with a laundry list of side effects, including an increase or loss of appetite, drowsiness, vomiting, stomach problems, and in some cases, even increased levels of anxiety or other symptoms of their existing illness.

Nobody wants to put their pooch through that kind of agony. Especially when they have already been watching them suffer so much. So, to avoid these potential side effects, it only makes sense to opt for a product that comes straight from nature. CBD oil is a safe and natural alternative to these pharmaceuticals. When ingested, it produces little or no side effects for your dog.

CBD Oil is a derivative of the Cannabis plant, which operates by mimicking a network of cells in your dog’s system, known as the endocannabinoid system (humans have a similar cellular system).

The elements in CBD oil that imitate the endocannabinoid are called cannabinoids. Marijuana plants contain 80 different cannabinoids, including THC (the psychoactive ingredient that is traditionally associated with marijuana) and CBD (cannabidiol, the medical element).

The endocannabinoid system is found in all mammals. It is designed to provide balance to the nervous and immune systems, as well as many other organ systems. When this balance is off, it can cause your pup’s nervous system to react in ways that can make them act out. The cannabinoids in CBD oil interact with your dog’s existing endocannabinoid system to correct balance and modulate things like pain and anxiety.

Thus, CBD oil acts as a natural supplement to restore the balance of the endocannabinoid system, providing your pup with a calming effect on their nerves. CBD oil can be used to treat nausea, stress, anxiety, arthritis, back pain, symptoms of cancer, and gastrointestinal issues, among other conditions in dogs.

And, unlike its pharmaceutical counterparts, the natural properties of CBD Oil eliminate virtually all risk of and side effects. And, certainly, when you’re using pure CBD oil, you can take comfort in the fact that there have been no fatal effects reported from usage – including overuse.

Of course, you will want to ensure that any product you use on your dog will be 100% pure, and one of the best ones on the market right now is HolistaPet CBD oil.

The CBD Oil from Holistapet is explicitly formulated for pets and is GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, making it an ideal treatment for even the most sensitive animals. It has 100% natural ingredients, so you don’t have to worry about any additives or preservatives being fed to your dog.

HolistaPet CBD oil is known for its high-quality, reliability, and ease of use. It can be administered to your dog by adding it to treat or food and usually takes about 30-60 minutes to take full effect.