Samuel Leach, CEO and founder of Samuel & Co. Trading, inspires up-and-coming foreign exchange (also known as forex, FX) and algo-traders worldwide. Through their hands-on educational initiatives, Leach’s tried-and-true model provides his traders with an unparalleled opportunity to obtain initial capital and yield consistent returns. Leach’s success should come as no surprise, given that in the earliest stages of his career, he taught himself to trade by transforming a 2,000 GBP student loan into over 170,000 GBP. Keeping in mind his self-made success in learning these techniques, those same techniques that he now passes onto his students via Samuel & Co. Trading, it cannot be denied that Samuel Leach leads one of the most pragmatic trading programs for aspiring traders.

Samuel Leach’s Background

Samuel Leach grew up in a working-class family in England. His family upbringing not only inspired his work ethic, but his professional values. His dad worked as a cartographer. Leach recalls his drawing maps and swearing that global positioning systems (GPSs) were a fad. His father neglected to enroll himself in any professional development training on the digital. Unfortunately cartography jobs no longer exist, classifying the skills that his father built a career on as rather antiquated. In Leach’s informed opinion, this exemplifies why professionals should continue to develop and educate themselves on how to expand their skills, especially in an continuously evolving global economy.

Leach had a poor experience with an FX trading course early in his studies at the University of Hertfordshire. Though his experience had nothing to do with the university, a local schooling option for Leach, he was consequently forced to teach himself the art of paper trading. He traded 16 to 18 hours a day; after 12 to 18 months of refining his craft, he turned 2,000 great britain pounds (GBP) from a student loan into over 170,000 GBP. This experience not only sprung him into the world of trading, but also into recognizing his potential to educate up-and-coming traders with similar aspirations.

The Rise of Samuel & Co Trading

Leach founded Samuel & Co. Trading in 2012. With around 60 traders working on live accounts in a 50-50 profit share arrangement, he took his techniques a step further through running accredited training and education courses for new traders. Today, the accredited trading program stretches from England to Madrid. His system generates consistent returns and offers traders with initial capital to actually make money. For example, most traders at Samuel & Co complete the Junior Trader Program. The Program uniquely offers participants the chance to cash out up to 20,000 GBP to trade with.

A realistic, pragmatic approach to success exists at the core of Samuel & Co. Trading. Yet it is not just initial capital and consistent returns that sets Samuel & Co. Trading apart from their counterpart trading platforms; it is their ability to challenge misconceptions. Pop culture tends to depict traders as manic, consumed by their profession’s lucrative opportunities. Instructors at Samuel & Co. Trading inform their students to emotionally detach from training. A new trader shouldn’t expect trade to always go well, and should therefore have other sources of income as a safety net.

Leach relied, and continues to rely, on the power of algorithms to make Samuel & Co. Trading a competitive place to work. This technique comes from recognizing that humans have basic flaws, himself included. Algorithms, however, are foolproof – they do not make mistakes. During Samuel & Co’s earliest days, the algorithm would manage trades while Leach was away from his desk. This signaled a significant pivot from the typical manual trading most common at the time. The algorithm only worked on specific accounts, and therefore couldn’t be redistributed to anyone else. Once he decided to give his peers access to the algorithm, it became an actual product named Fusion. Fusion now has hundreds of users around the world in nations such as Singapore and India. It is this innate ability to innovate a profession and expand a function that makes Samuel Leach so especially qualified to educate traders on how to be successful in the profession.

How Samuel & Co Trading Educates New Traders

Samuel & Co. Trading runs several different initiatives for new traders. The most basic training course offered is the Free Online Programme, which instructs on the fundamental terminology used when discussing markets, a basic understanding of beginning and closing a trade, and how best to use the trading platform. The Online Trading Course is a step above the free online program, which awards a CPD certification upon completion. The two advanced programs offered by Samuel and Co are the Wealth Programme and the Complete Trader. The Wealth Programme is described to elevate participant’s “trading to the most advanced level possible.” The Complete Trader, one of the most demanding training programmes, differs from the Wealth Programme in that it is directly taught by Samuel Leach.

Samuel & Co is now recruiting for their most immersive educational opportunity yet, The Real Forex Trader Series 2 program. The program takes place over four weeks in the United Kingdom. Eighteen applicants with absolutely no trading experience will be selected and thrown into “the deep end of the financial markets.” Each participant will trade with a Demo account, followed by a live account with Samuel & Co trading. While previous experience in the markets is not a necessity, applicants are still suggested to complete Samuel and Co’s free online program. Participants are mentored by Samuel Leach, along with a team of experts, on how to improve their craft and ensure long-term success in foreign exchange (also known as forex) trading.

Conclusion

Samuel Leach’s upbringing in working-class England enhanced his strong work ethic, pragmatic goal setting, and value of innovation. With this, he turned a 2,000 GBP student loan into over 170,000 GBP. While some may think that such success cannot be achieved, Leach proves that with the right skills and values, any individual looking to break into trading can meet their goals. Leach’s proven trading talent has made Samuel & Co. Trading one of the most comprehensive trading programs for aspiring traders, and should be regarded as a trailblazer in the foreign exchange community.

