What Qualifies as Malpractice in the State of Oregon?

When you have to undergo a medical procedure, you expect a certain level of attention and care from medical professionals. All too often, people are harmed by malpractice, making a mistake with anesthesia, leaving surgical tools inside the patient, and performing surgery on the wrong body part are all examples of medical malpractice in Oregon.

Malpractice is improper, negligent, or illegal professional treatment or activity provided by a lawyer, medical practitioner, or public official. If you’ve been a victim of malpractice, it’s important to file a claim as you may be entitled to financial compensation.

When Should I File for Malpractice if I Live in Oregon?

In Oregon, the statute of limitations for malpractice is two years from the date of injury, and the sooner you file, the sooner you can receive compensation for your damages. When filing for malpractice, there is an extensive amount of investigation that is required when making a case. It’s essential to get the best representation possible when searching for Oregon malpractice attorneys . Finding a lawyer who understands how Oregon malpractice cases play out is crucial to getting your desired settlement.

The most common types of malpractice are:

Legal Malpractice

Medical Malpractice

Dental Malpractice

Nursing Home Neglect

Legal Malpractice

When an Oregon lawyer handles a case inappropriately, by negligence or with intent to cause damages or harm to their client, this is known as legal malpractice. Lawyers are held to a similar standard as medical professionals when it comes to expectations of exercising skill, care, and diligence in their work. When your lawyer fails to uphold these values, you may have a malpractice case.

Examples of legal malpractice in Oregon are:

Missing deadlines,

Procrastination within a case,

Losing essential documents or files,

Failing to know and apply the law that pertains to the case, and



Medical Malpractice

When a medical professional provides substandard treatments based upon negligence or intent to cause harm or death to a patient, this is a case of medical malpractice. When a procedure is unsuccessful does not necessarily mean there was malpractice responsible, so its important to find a good lawyer that will do an intensive investigation.

Some examples of medical malpractice in Oregon are:

Failed surgery based on negligence or intent to harm,

Failure to diagnose severe health conditions,

Anesthesia complications,

Leaving tools in the patient, and

Operating on the wrong body part.

Dental Malpractice

When a dentist or oral surgeon provides treatment that is proven to be negligent or done with the intention to harm or cause death to a patient dental malpractice may have been committed. Just like with medical malpractice, just because a procedure was unsuccessful does not classify it as malpractice in Oregon, so its essential to find a lawyer who can investigate all the evidence to make sure you build a solid case.

Some examples of dental malpractice in Oregon are:

Failing to diagnose serious dental issues,

Damaging patients nerves within tongue, jaw or lips,

Infections from improper care,

Misprescribing medication, and

Needless or inappropriate tooth extraction.

Nursing Home Neglect

The elderly are very vulnerable, and we trust the medical professionals at nursing homes to give our loved ones the care they need and deserve. When a nursing home resident doesn’t receive proper physical, medical, and emotional attention, there may be a case of nursing home neglect or elder neglect. Many times the cause of this neglect is due to a lack of staff and insufficient training procedures. When you are dealing with a case of nursing home neglect in Oregon, it’s important to find a lawyer who understands the ways this type of malpractice is handled and can investigate your case adequately.

Some examples of nursing home neglect are:

Injuries due to falls,

Bedsores or bed injuries,

Dehydration or malnutrition,

Medication errors,

Wandering off or running away, and

Suffocation or confinement.

Being Prepared To Handle Malpractice

Malpractice in all of its forms is a hard situation for anyone to go through. The physical and emotional pain due to someone else negligence is a hard burden to bear. When you feel you may be a victim of malpractice in Oregon, it’s important to do your research and find a lawyer who is up to the task of taking on your case. You deserve compensation if you have been wronged by a professional. Understanding the law and what constitutes as malpractice is the first step. Getting help from a trusted lawyer is the next. Acting quickly is the best thing you can do when it comes to filing a malpractice claim, so contact your lawyer today.