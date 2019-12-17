What You Need To Know About Manhole Covers

Manholes usually serve as access units for the inspection and servicing of sewerage lines. They’re often built with an inverted slope that allows sewage to flow by gravity toward the desired direction. Some of the common materials utilized for fabricating these covers include brick, reinforced concrete, block, as well as cast iron. Plus, they come in circular, triangular, rectangular, and square shapes.

When it comes to choosing a suitable manhole cover, most people are literally left in the dark. They find it hard to determine the right type, size, and style. But with this guide, everything has been made easier!

How to Pick the Right Size

A manhole cover is typically a removable plate that’s commonly used to seal the opening of a manhole. This ensures that no one or anything falls in. It also helps in keeping unauthorized people off.

Manhole covers are usually manufactured and listed according to their “clear opening sizes”. For instance, a manhole cover that’s listed as 600 x 45o millimeters will more likely feature an overall measurement closer to 650 x 550 millimeters, but it must be created to hole size of 600 x 450 millimeters.

It's therefore extremely important to choose the correct size. A small manhole cover is more likely to fail.

Types of Manhole Seals

No seal – here, the cover is simply put on top of its frame. That’s all! Heavy-duty, slide-out, and cast iron covers are usually unsealed.

Single seal – Today’s manhole covers are generally single sealed. It’s typically a tongue plus groove joint that’s airtight when sealed. Essentially, the cover surround is filled with grease that helps in forming the seal.

Double seal –this is particularly a double tongue coupled with a groove joint. This arrangement often leads to the formation of a comprehensive seal. Even more, this type of seal prevents air from escaping, as long as the manhole isn’t under pressure. They’re often utilized when foul drainage manholes are located within buildings.

Manhole Cover Styles

Solid top or flush – these covers usually fit flush with the ground. After installation, the entire cover remains visible. Most people utilize these types of manhole covers since they’re affordable and readily available.

Recessed- these manhole covers feature an insert tray that commonly utilized for block paving and tilling. Only a few millimeters of the frame is left visible.

Cast and ductile iron– they’re similar to solid top covers, although there’s an option for gully gratings. If you need something quite sophisticated, then these covers could be an excellent option for you. They’re durable and highly efficient.

The Bottom-Line

If you truly value your home or office building, you’ll always want to keep it clean and safe. And this starts with having a well-maintained toilet. Manhole covers are an important part of your sewerage system. They serve as access points for inspecting and servicing your toilet. So, consider getting a high-quality cover that’ll serve you for many years to come. With the above tips, you’ll be able to make a better choice.