What’s the real cause of hair loss?

The leading cause of hair loss in men isn’t wearing hats, stress or shampooing your hair too much. Androgenetic Alopecia is the medical term for the most common type of hair loss. 2 out of 3 men will experience hair loss or thinning by the time they are 35. It’s genetic, and there is no known cure.

While many men believe that baldness is inherited from the Mother’s side of the family, it’s much more complicated than that. There are hundreds of genetic regions that contribute to male pattern baldness.

While external factors such as diet and chemicals used on hair are far less likely to actually cause hair loss, they can make the problem worse by weakening the hair.

Hair loss can occasionally be a sign of something more serious. It’s important to have a check-up if you notice an unusual amount of hair being shed at any one time.

While there is no real cure for genetic baldness, science and technology does offer a limited number of solutions. There are drugs such as Rogaine, which are specifically designed to limit hair loss and promote hair growth. These are available on prescription, and some men have successfully used them to hang on to and re-grow their hair. They do however, come with a list of side effects that includes erectile dysfunction, so they’re not to be taken lightly.

A drug-free and more permanent solution is a hair transplant. This uses your own hairs, removing and repositioning them to the parts of your head that are thinning. If you have enough hair at the sides and back of your head, this can be a completely natural looking and long-lasting solution. The hairs grow exactly the same as they did in their original spot on your scalp.

Turkey is fast becoming the go-to country for hair transplants, with over 350 clinics. A combination of competitive pricing compared to the UK, excellent clinics, world-class surgeons and luxurious aftercare make it a compelling choice, compared to clinics in the UK and Ireland. Rather than researching and booking clinics, flights, accommodation & transport yourself, on top of your treatment, why not let the experts handle it?

However you decide to handle your hair loss journey, remember that you’re in good company. 2 out of 3 men will experience hair loss by the age of 35, and many of the most successful and powerful men in history managed to achieve their goals with less than a full head of hair! They only right way to handle this is your way, so whether you decide to go full baldy-with-goatee, or your youthful mane lives to fight another day, the choice is yours, and yours alone.