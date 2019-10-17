Which Type of Leadership Skills Do You Possess?

There’s no single path to leadership. Leadership style is a reflection of your values, principles, and character. The only measure of leadership is if you are continually evolving to become better, and if you are helping others become the best version of themselves.

Whether you are entrusted or become one by default, you will have to step up to the plate and deliver.

Here are several types of Leadership skills, see if you belong in any of the categories:

Charismatic leader — A charismatic leader possesses a lot of charisma that people tend to get drawn to. However, a truly charismatic leader will make use of his natural magnetism to institute change among the team members. Among the charismatic leaders are Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela Jr., Martin Luther King, and Winston Churchill. Transformational leader — This type of leader will empower team members not just to achieve more than the goal, but to become much more than what they thought possible of themselves. The leader serves as the anchor because the need to change should come from within each of the followers. Ultimately, they are always working to improve the system. Visionary leader — A visionary leader has the innate ability to usher in change by implementing a unitary goal. The leader also recognizes that the vision won’t be realized without the contribution of each team member. As such, every individual should believe in the view. Servant leader — This kind of leader will put the team members first over their selves. The concept is that if the individual feels fulfilled and satisfied, the benefits to the organization will be ten-folds. A servant leader is respected and even revered as they play a supportive role. A coach leader — Just like a coach, this type of leader will be your mentor and cheerleader at the same time. They will be more hands-on in making sure you maximize your potential. Autocratic leader — People’s feelings don’t matter more than results. This type of leader will be on you most of the time. This may result in a stressful environment. But there’s also such a thing as a benevolent dictator, who will use all the autocratic powers for the benefit of the organization. Lee Kuan Yew is considered a benevolent dictator. Neutral leader — A neutral leader possesses a laissez-faire attitude where employees are given a shared responsibility in management. Individuals are allowed to define their roles and perform their tasks with minimal to no supervision. Democratic leader — This is a blend of two types of extremes–the autocratic and laissez-faire Leadership skills. While Democratic leaders allow each individual to bloom with minimal supervision, they will also seek feedback and inputs for the good of the organization. Employees tend to have a higher satisfaction level since their opinions are valued. Bureaucratic leader — The bureaucratic leader is a stickler for rules. On the plus side, the quality outcome is almost always ensured when you follow the rules and procedures set by the organization. The downside is that this can result in a lot of delays as there’s no room for innovation and creativity.

To be a good leader, you need to be receptive to feedback. For instance, the Matter app will allow you to reflect on your leadership style and whether it’s relevant to the goals of your organization.