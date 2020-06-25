Who Drives Electric Vehicles?

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

Deschutes County just passed 1,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the road. As more and more of the Central Oregon community makes the shift to electric many of us are left with questions on if an EV is right for me.

Join The Environmental Center in our new series Who Drives Electric to meet the fellow Central Oregonians who have chosen to drive electric. For our first event, we will be joined by Amy Mitchell, who made the shift to electric in 2016. Amy is a science teacher, apartment dweller, daily commuter, tandem bike enthusiast and lives in a single-car household. She and her partner, Henry, bought a used Nissan Leaf and have lived with it as their primary vehicle for nearly five years.

“Many Central Oregonians haven’t seen EV Drivers they can relate to,” says EV Expert Neil Baunsgard. We want to share the experience of the neighbors, co-workers and other community members who are already driving electric cars.

How far can you drive? How do you charge? How much do they cost? Through Amy’s four years of driving a Nissan Leaf she has heard all of the questions from the EV-curious and is excited to share more. “If we had known how easy it is to own an electric vehicle, I wish we had [bought one]the day that the thought crossed our minds.” says Amy.

The event will be held virtually on Zoom, and The Environmental Center’s Youtube page on Tuesday, June 30 from 12-12:45pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive live answers from Amy and our resident EV expert Neil Baunsgard.

Register Here: eventbrite.com

Other News

The Energy Challenge is a project of The Environmental Center and works to bridge the gap between resources and action that will reduce the amount of energy Central Oregon uses and increase the amount of home-grown renewable energy produced right here in Central Oregon. Power Hour is made possible by support from Energy Trust of Oregon.



Video can be found at drive.google.com. At last week’s Council meeting, Bend City Council voted to establish the Environment and Climate Committee. The committee’s primary focus is to provide input and recommendations to the City Council on topics related to environmental stewardship and to oversee implementation of the Community Climate Action Plan, adopted in December 2019.

Applications for the committee will be accepted until 5pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. Learn more.

Energy Saving Tip of the Month

Use your fans strategically:

Use window fans when it’s cool. Make sure to close windows and shades once it heats up in the morning. Use bathroom fans to remove heat and humidity (and make sure they are actually vented outside!). Set ceiling fans for cooling mode — spinning counter-clockwise when you look up at it.

Level 2 Chargers Available for Workplace Charging

The Energy Challenge is partnering with Forth to expand workplace charging in Central Oregon. We are looking for workplaces that are interested in installing free Level 2 chargers. Contact Neil by email or phone for more information.

Partner Events and Promotions

How to Cost Effectively Build Zero Energy Homes

Eliminate barriers to ZE home construction and earn a “Zero Energy Professional’ designation Participants in this training will learn design principles, equipment options, emerging technologies, material selections and construction practices that can be integrated into their building process. Virtual training with three two-hour classes throughout July and August. Learn more.

EVening Commute Series

Join Forth Mobility for this new series to learn about electric mobility

EV’s Here to Help! Explore how EVs are making a difference in this time of COVID-19. — July 8, 6-7:30pm

Electric Bikes, Scooters and Skateboards — A Revolution in Micromobi — July 22, 6-7:30pm

And more!

Limited-Time Off for Commercial, Industrial & Multifamily Customers

Energy Trust of Oregon is offering a limited-time bonus incentive to non-residential customers who install lighting projects that include: high- and low-bay LEDs, exterior LEDs, decorative/screw-in/PAR/Directional lamps and interior LED fixtures.

Email your local ETO lighting rep or learn more here.

Limited-Time Promotion from Energy Trust of Oregon

Save up to 40 percent on a ductless heat pump for your single-family rental property. Through September 30, 2020, single-family rental properties across Oregon may be eligible for a special promotional price and increased incentive on a ductless heat pump professionally installed in the living room.

LEARN MORE

