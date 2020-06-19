Why a Betting Record Can Help Improve Your Sports Betting

For many, betting is an enjoyable pastime that gives additional excitement to sporting events. But what if you want to try and take your betting to the next level and become a more serious gambler?

This requires you to think, and act, like a professional gambler does.

First step for anyone wanting to improve should be to create a betting record. This will become your bible and will shape how your betting develops for years to come.

If done correctly, this will point you in the direction of making more money by changing you staking plan, what you bet on, and the odds that you take.

A correctly filled out betting record is invaluable to you as a punter, and here is what you should do when you create one.

Analyse and Change Your Staking Plan

When you write down and analyse the bets you have placed, you will be able to work out where your stakes are going and what you can do to change them.

For example if you are betting in level stakes across every league, you can change this to lower the stakes on those leagues you struggle with and increase the stakes on those you do well.

For football punters, if you are only making a small profit on La Liga, lower things, if you are making a large profit on the Premier League then use the funds there instead.

This is all common sense, but unless you have your record in place, you won’t have facts to back up any changes you make. See what your spreadsheet shows and change the stakes of your bets accordingly to match where your best profit is.

Compare the Best Odds to Your Odds

If you really want to improve the profit you make, then you need to combine the two factors. Profit is determined by your stake which we have spoken about and the odds you take.

When you place a bet, you won’t always get the best odds on offer, this will all depend on the number of betting accounts you have.

However, it is vitally important that you record both the best odds available at the time, and the odds that you took on your spreadsheet. You can compare these then and work out how much you have lost out.

The likelihood is this will result in you opening new betting accounts, to make the best odds more accessible.

These all come with welcome offers too, which can make you even more profitable. William Hill offers a few welcome bonuses to their new customers, giving new players a free shot at winning.

Change What You Bet On

If you are looking to be a success, you should follow business tips from successful businesses and translate them into betting.

If you are a business and you have two clients, one who makes you a loss and one who makes you a profit then you are going to cut ties with the first and put extra investment into the second.

Do this with betting. Stop betting on things that cost you money, even if you like to watch the sport or league in question. You don’t have to stop watching and enjoying it because you don’t bet on it.

As a simple example, let’s say you bet on football and tennis. You evenly split your stakes, half on football and half on tennis. If you win on football but lose on tennis then your overall profit is being severely hampered by the losing tennis bets you have.

Cut these out, move the stakes across to football and not only are you cutting out losing bets, but you are also upping stakes on winning bets, giving you two reasons why your profit will improve.