Why Food Traceability Is Indispensable

Food traceability refers to the ability of a company to keep a detailed record of how products and ingredients move through each stage of the supply chain. It is essential to have visibility over these processes for various reasons. For instance, the growing need to have a highly effective food traceability system is fuelled by the many incidents of food contamination and recalls. To avoid similar events from occurring, companies are now willing to invest in a robust tracing system. As such, the food traceability industry is expected to increase more in revenue as we usher in a new decade.

No doubt having a traceability system is a must for every stakeholder involved in the food industry. Whether you are an agricultural producer, end-product manufacturer, or retailer, you need to have a system that can trace detailed information about each raw ingredient and final product.

Ensuring food safety

One of the primary purposes of food traceability is ensuring public health and safety. A study conducted by the Center for Disease Control shows that approximately 48 million Americans contract a food-borne illness each year. Realistically, it is impossible to stop these incidents from happening. But with the help of food traceability, it is possible to reduce the risk and public exposure to these diseases.

Real-time tracking of food products

Every stage in the supply chain is crucial to the life cycle of a food product. A system that allows you to track and pinpoint the exact location of products is critical to proper management and regulation. Anytime there is a problem that happens anywhere in the supply chain, it is easier to determine and coordinate with the right stakeholders involved to resolve the issue and identify the root cause.

Easier to implement corrective action

Food recalls are frequent in the industry despite the effort of most companies to prevent these incidents. Implementing a food traceability system helps prepare the company to resolve these problems effectively when they occur. You will not only have detailed information on every stage of the supply chain, but it is also easier to mobilise each concerned stakeholder to take the necessary steps in solving the issue. Moreover, even when products have already been distributed throughout the country, a food traceability system makes it easier to contact each retailer and facilitate a rapid recall.

Regulatory compliance

Another vital purpose of implementing food traceability is compliance with regulations. Each country has different laws concerning food safety. In the US, for example, the Bioterrorism Act of 2002 requires each company to be registered with the FDA. Not only does this include domestic suppliers but also importers and overseas sources of products and ingredients.

Food traceability comes into play in these areas by providing each company with the means to track and record all information the FDA needs in order to inspect each company. These governing bodies also require companies to have a food traceability system before they are allowed to operate. Hence, if you want your company to keep doing business, you need to comply with all regulations, especially those that mandate food traceability system implementation.

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/Eqb-i7yVjxg